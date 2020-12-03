5 Easy steps to achieve Sara Ali Khan's versatile neutral makeup look

Looking for a way to look glam without going overboard? Sara Ali Khan has you covered!

Makeup is a very important part of dressing up. It has the power to make or break the look. While we're all for trendy makeup and newer was to show creativity, the last few months have shown us how even a chance of dressing up and going out can be a good thing on its own. Also, not to forget taking care of the skin and preventing mask acne is quite high on our priority list now. Which is why, we're here with a solution which not only protects you from your skincare woes but also makes you look glamorous with a hint of simplicity.

Sara Ali Khan is the recent talk of the town and while the actress has always been a fan of colours and quirky fashion pieces, she likes to keep things neutral and classic when it comes to her makeup. Over the last few days, the actress has shared quite a lot of pictures from the promotions of her new film and while her taste in outfits have been impeccable, it's her neutral makeup that stole the show and here's how you can recreate it with 5 simple steps.

1 It is very important to understand that a natural glam requires minimum makeup to do the trick and keeping that in mind, make sure to do your base right. You can use a tinted moisturizer or a BB or CC cream that could do the trick. Don't opt for high coverage if it isn't needed.

2. Now, moving on to an important part of the makeup look - the eyebrows. The brows frame your face right, so even if you have nothing else on your face, it's enough to frame your face. Use a combination of brown and dark brown for the eyebrows instead of going all black. This looks more natural and make sure to follow the shape of your brows.

3. Once that is done, take a brown eyeshadow that is preferably one or two shades darker than your skin tone and use a brush to line the upper eyelid. Make sure to keep it as close to your lash line as possible. Now take a blending brush and blend it out to make it look natural. Repeat the same process but with a darker shade this time. Make sure to keep things neutral and not go overboard with the shadow. Now, use the excess product on the brush to line your lower waterline. Complete the eye look with loads of mascara.

4. Now, to make things look natural, powder your face and with a fluffy brush apply blush on the apple of your cheeks. For an overall glow, use the excess product on your nose, forehead and chin.

5. Complete the look off with a nude lipstick that is as close to your original lip colour as possible.

This neutral glam is a versatile one and can be a winner anywhere- from office to a party!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Fuss free and EASY steps to get the celebrity approved slick bun hairstyle

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×