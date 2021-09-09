5 easy steps to detox your skin and make you festive ready

Is detoxifying really that important or people are just overrating it? This is a question that frequently comes to people's minds when they hear the word. But let me tell you if you want to attain healthy skin and a youthful glow, you need to reconsider your choices. The amount of factors it gets exposed to, be it external or internal, it becomes crucial to purify our body and get rid of those toxins.

Pollution, UV rays, chemicals, an imbalanced diet and other lifestyle choices can pollute and affect our skin. And if our body is a temple we ought to worship it. Protecting and caring for this temple is our prime duty. We all desire clear skin but if applying huge amounts of products leads to breakout then it isn't very helpful. We are breaking down to you some steps to detoxify your skin.

Water

Your skin needs hydration and what's better than water? It flushes out the toxins and eliminates harmful chemicals. It detoxifies your blood and gives you clear skin. Consume at least 10-12 glasses of water per day. The best way to detoxify is to have a glass of warm water with lemon juice every day after waking up.

Dry Brushing

This is probably the easiest way to detox and you need to include this in your morning routine. Dry brushing can not detoxify but also help you get slimmer and feel better. It removes dead skin cells, tones muscles, helps you lose weight, strengthens the immune system and improves digestion. Just take a gentle brush and rub in a circular motion. Start from the soles and work your way up the legs towards your arms. Apply a detoxifying oil all over the body later and then take a shower.

Bath

Nothing can be more relaxing than a bath. Our body totally goes into a zen state. However, with the addition of a few ingredients, you can make your bath detoxifying. You can take a detoxifying bath at least 2 times a week. Just add a cup of Epsom salt and a cup of essential oils into a warm tub of water and soak yourself in it.

Masks

We have seen celebrities doing it and why? Because it actually works. It has been used by Indian women for over a thousand years. Fuller's Earth is one of the popular clay masks because it removes oil, dirt and impurities from our skin giving it a soothing effect. Apply it and wash it off after 15-20 minutes.

Proper Diet

Cut back on junk food, sugar and other processed foods. Eat lots of fruits and veggies and don't avoid fats altogether. Your body needs carbs. Include a protein-rich diet and cut back on refined sugar.

Well, these are the ways to naturally detox your skin. What are your thoughts?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Remove pimples and acne for oily skin with these natural DIY remedies