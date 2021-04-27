5 Easy steps on how to do a fruit facial at home

A refreshing facial with natural ingredients is all your skin needs right now.

We have often heard how integral it is to get a facial done at least once in a month. You can always go to your salon and get the treatment done, or you can order the products at home and do it yourself. But what if we told you that you can now give yourself a rejuvenating fruit facial at home without spending a penny? Yes, you heard it right! Going to the salon or buying the products online, is not always pocket-friendly. Hence, we have made a step-to step guide for you which will help you get a fruit facial without any cost and from the comfort of your home! Fruits are full of antioxidants and amazing nutrients that can do wonders on your skin. So here’s how you can use different fruits to give your face a luminous glow.

Step 1: Cleanse your skin with milk

You need to start by prepping your skin and deeply cleansing it in order to remove all the dirt that has settled on it. You can use cold, raw milk for cleansing your skin as it works very well for the pores. You simply need to wash your face with water and then take a bowl of cold milk. Use a cotton ball to apply the milk on your face and neck. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Step 2: Exfoliate your skin with lemon peels

Once you have gotten rid of all the dirt, you also need to get rid of dead skin cells. You need a grainy scrub in order to exfoliate your skin. You can make a natural scrub using dried lemon peels. All you need to do is, grind the lemon peels with water and make a paste. Apply this paste in a circular motion avoiding the area around your eyes. Continue this process for about 5 minutes and it will gently remove the dead skin cells. Wash your face again with plain water.

Step 3: Unclog the pores with steam

Unclogging the pores is definitely an important step as that is where the dirt settles and enlarges over time. Using a facial steamer will help you open up your pores. If you do not own a facial steamer, you can simply boil water in a vessel and take in the steam from it by putting a cloth or a towel over your head. Take a steam for about 10 minutes and then simply wipe your face with a hard cloth. This step will also help you get rid of blackheads.

Step 4: Make the fruit pack

It is super easy to make a fruit pack. However, you need to make a pack based on your skin type. Here are the packs that you can make based on your skin.

Dry skin: If you suffer from dry skin, make a pack with mashed ripe banana and honey.

Anti-ageing: If you want a pack for firm and wrinkle-free skin, then make one with papaya pulp and honey.

Oily Skin: If you have oily and acne-prone skin, make a pack with berries and lemon juice.

People with normal skin can use any of these packs.

Step 5: Apply the fruit pack

Once you have made the pack based on your skin type, you need to gently apply it all over your face and neck and massage your face using your fingers for pressure. Apply light pressure and use upward strokes. Massage your face for 5 minutes and then leave the pack on for another 10 minutes. You can cover your eyes with cucumber slices for an even more refreshing effect. Wash it off with plan water and you will see an instant glow on your skin.

Give yourself a fruit facial once a month or every 15 days for best results.

