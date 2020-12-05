5 Easy ways to get rid of pesky dark circles and eye bags over the weekend

Looking for a way to get rid of those pesky dark circles? Here are all the easy DIY home remedies that will help you. Find out more

Dark circles are a bane to our beauty routine. No matter how much we try, they keep coming back stronger than ever - courtesy of the work stress and sleep schedule. Now that it's the weekend and you have all the time in the world, it's time to pamper yourself and we have just the right home remedies.

Soothing peels

One of the best ways to deal with dark circles is to make the most of the ingredients available in the kitchen. Make cucumber your best friend. It is filled with antioxidants that help deal with the colour while the cooling effect helps the puffiness to calm down.

Cold tea bags

Anything cold intact helps dark circles. Even a frozen spoon could do the trick. But, taking things a notch higher, you can freeze your used tea bags and use it as an eye mask for 15 minutes a d see the results for yourself!

Milk

Yes, cold milk can be a great remedy to deal with under eye bags and dark circles. It is also filled with the goodness of Vitamin A that help deal with the darkness. All you need to do is soak cotton balls in cold milk and use it as an eye pack for 15 minutes. You can thank us later!

DIY eye cream

Vitamin E has been proven to get rid of patches and dark circles. It also helps in evening out the skin tone which makes it the perfect ingredient to get rid of dark circles. All you need to do is use aloe Vera gel and mix it with Vitamin E oil. Apply it every night before going to bed and see the results in just a week!

Sleep on your back

Lastly, it is important to at least get 8 hours of sleep. Now, even while sleeping makes sure to do it on your back. Sleeping on the side or stomach can end up bringing all the lymphatic acids to the face causing it to puff up.

What is it that you use to get rid of dark circles? Let us know in the comments section below.

