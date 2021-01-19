5 Easy ways to keep your lips moisturised in winter and prevent them from getting chapped

During winters, our lips get chapped and dry. So, we have to keep them moisturised and prevent them from getting flaky. Here are 5 ways to take care of your lips during the cold season of the year.

During winter season, our lips also get dried along with the skin. It becomes flaky and rough which doesn’t look good under lipstick. When you apply lipstick on chapped lips, it becomes dry and flaky and the skin may also get damaged. So, here are some easy ways to keep your lips moisturised and prevent them from getting chapped.

How to take care of your lips in winter:

Don’t lick

Licking your lips frequently will make the lip drier and more chapped. The enzymes in the saliva are meant to digest food, but they cause irritation on the lips. So, prevent yourself from licking your lips often.

Ointment based lip balms

Always use an ointment-based lip balm that contains glycerine or essential oils, petrolatum and sunscreen. Even if it’s winter, always wear sunscreen to protect your skin.

No lip balms with camphor, eucalyptus and menthol

Avoid all kinds of lip balms that contain camphor, eucalyptus and menthol. These balms make the lips drier and worsen its condition.

No rubbing when it’s peeling

If your lips are peeling and flaky, then avoid scrubbing, brushing and rubbing them. This will just create cracks and sores on your lips. And when it’s peeling and flaky, apply a thick coat of any ointment-based lip balms.

Consult your doctor

If your lips are flaky and chapped for a long time and not getting healed at all even after applying lip balm, then consult your doctor right away. This can be the indication of a serious condition or infection. So, it should be treated immediately.

Also Read: How to naturally condition your hair at home? Explains beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×