5 easy ways to make the most of your sheet mask's excess serum

There’s nothing as easy and effective as a sheet mask that can kiss your skin with oodles of glow. That’s the kind of power we should all aim to dig from a skincare product. Packed with hard-working formula, it's the serum that’s available to you in another form via a soft paper-like material. But, may we ask what do you do with the leftover serum?

We’re happy to let you know just in case you’ve been living under a rock, there are many hacks you’d use to make the most of your sheet mask. Why dispose of something so mighty and full of potential made exclusively for one’s skin? Yes, stay greedy for the love of skincare. No makeup can look fabulous without a stringent routine backing your skin. So, here are the ways to extract the benefits from the leftover serum you see inside your sheet mask’s cover. Follow these basic tips at first, open the sheet mask’s cover with clean hands, and stick it on a well-cleansed face. Use face tools like a jade roller or gua sha to massage it on the mask. This helps in sealing hydration while enhancing blood circulation.

1) Moisturiser

Truly a blessing for dry skin. Simply apply it on your skin post you take off the mask or spread the serum on your body and neck. This helps achieve soft, and super hydrated skin.

2) Curate your mask

If you have an excess sheet mask without the serum infused, you can drench it completely with the excess formula. Dab it on your face when your skin craves attention again. Think dull and parched skin.

3) Target & treat

Swear by a serum to pave the way for spot therapy. Best takeaway: This is light on your wallet. While you source for acne-fighting, blemish-reducing, and glow-boosting serums, you can pick up a sheet mask to help you out. The one that’s packed with ingredients that can feed your concerns and use the formula sparingly.

4) Add to your homemade face mask

You can store up the remaining serum inside a mini container once you’ve taken it out of the sheet mask. Keep it refrigerated and use it with a DIY face mask, you can skip the moisturising ingredient and opt for this one instead.

5) Cuticle care

We often tend to be ignorant of what our nail deserves. To prevent damage to anything that can easily stem from dry to brittle nails, the serum can serve a great dose of help. Spread it on your nails and cuticle bed to improve your overall health.

