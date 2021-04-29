5 Effective home remedies to remove blackheads

Blackheads are the worst type of skin conditions without a permanent solution. Help yourself treat blackheads with these powerful home remedies.

We all have suffered with the horrors of blackheads at least once in our lifetime. These annoying dots always find their way onto our faces even when we look after washing our faces twice a day. We all have pores that get clogged easily with a combination of dead skin cells, excess oil and bacteria. These impurities then get pushed onto the surface of the skin, get oxidised when they come in contact with the air, and rapidly turn balck and ugly. Our nose is the oiliest part of our body and hence, suffers with blackheads the most. Therefore, if you have an oily skin type then you are more prone to blackheads than the others. To make your lives much easier and cleaner, we have listed 5 super effective home remedies for you that will clear out your blackheads in an instant.

1. Baking Soda

Baking soda removes the skin’s oil barrier, balances the pH level of the skin and disrupts the natural bacteria on the surface that help to prevent infection and acne. It is also a great exfoliator and removes dead skin cells and extra sebum.

Directions:

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with 2 tablespoons of water and form a smooth paste. Scrub this paste on your affected area and keep it on for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Use this mixture everyday before a shower for best results.

2. Egg And Honey Mask

Egg white firms your skin by removing excess dirt, oil and dead skin cells from your face, reducing blackheads. It also removes unwanted facial hair. Whereas honey is great for oily skin as it keeps the skin moist and not oily, and also nourishes and hydrates it.

Directions:

Mix one egg white with 1 tablespoon of honey in a bowl. Apply this mixture on your face and let it dry for about 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face with lukewarm water. Repeat this process once or twice a week for best results.

3. Cinnamon Powder And Lemon Juice

Cinnamon powder has anti-fungal, antioxidant and antibacterial properties. It tightens the pores and improves blood circulation. Lemon on the other hand, is great for fighting blackheads, acne as well as whiteheads as it decreases oil on the skin and reduces inflammation.

Directions:

Mix 2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, making a smooth paste. Apply it on the concerned areas and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this process 3-4 times a week for best results.

4. Green Tea

Green tea is a great antioxidant and it removes any excess oil from the skin, as well as unclogs pores by removing impurities and reducing inflammation. Thus, it is a very effective way to help clear blackheads.

Directions:

Mix 1 tablespoon of dry green leaves with water to make a smooth paste. Gently apply this paste on the affected areas and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this process once or twice a week for best results.

5. Turmeric And Coconut Oil

Turmeric contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components. These characteristics may provide glow and luster to the skin whereas coconut oil gently soothes and hydrates the skin. This has proven to be the most effective home remedy among all.

Directions:

Mix 1 tablespoon of turmeric with coconut oil and form a smooth paste. Dab the paste on the affected areas and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. This paste works wonders and can be used 3-4 times a week for best results.

