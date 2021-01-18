5 Effective home remedies for sensitive skin to keep it healthy, moisturised and rejuvenated

Sensitive skin needs extra care and protection. Here are some easy DIY home remedies to pamper your sensitive skin.

Sensitive skin is one of the problematic skin types. It tends to get affected by skincare or makeup products. Dryness, itchiness, flaky skin, etc. are some of the common symptoms of this skin type. So, if you have sensitive skin, it needs a lot of care, protection and pampering to keep it healthy. So, here are some easy DIY home remedies to take care of your sensitive skin.

Home remedies for sensitive skin:

Tomato juice

Mix 3 tbsp of tomato juice with 1 tbsp of lemon juice and apply on your face and leave it to dry for 10 minutes. Then rinse your face with cool water. This reduces the dark spots caused by sun damage on the sensitive skin.

Coconut oil

Massaging your face for 10 minutes with coconut oil and then washing it off will help to keep the skin moisturised and healthy.

Raw milk

Soak a cotton ball into raw milk and apply it on your face. Leave it to dry and then wash with cool water. Raw milk is known as a natural cleanser of sensitive skin.

Sugar as exfoliant

Sensitive skin can react to any commercial skincare products, so it might be tough for you to exfoliate your skin with a scrubber. So, do it in a natural way and use sugar as an exfoliant. You can also use lemon with it, but if your skin feels irritated by the lemon, then avoid it.

Olive oil

You can massage your skin with olive oil or mix it to your bath water regularly. This will nourish the skin and keep it healthy, moisturised and rejuvenated. Also Read: 2 Multani Mitti face packs for a perfect Sunday night pamper session

