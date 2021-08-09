5 Effective shampoos for men that are a solution to all the hair problems

Although there is not much difference between shampoos for men and women, there are certain ingredients that might work wonders for a man’s short hair but not for a woman’s long hair. Apart from the ingredients, one of the major differences is the fragrance. The fragrance in men’s shampoo appeals to men more in a holistic and aromatherapy way. Many men might not prefer the scent found in women shampoos so they might not want to use those. Another thing that men’s shampoo focuses on is cleansing thoroughly as men’s scalp tend to produce more oils and grit, as well as, cleansing the hair from product build-up. A lot of men wash their hair just about everyday because of the hair products that they use. Hence, here we have the best shampoos for men that will work wonders for their scalp and hair.

Phy Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

This mild, everyday shampoo is gentle yet super effective. Powered by versatile ingredients such as apple cider vinegar and rice extract, this shampoo will restore the scalp health, balance pH level, reduce dandruff and unclog the pores, giving the hair a natural shine while making it super smooth. It is made with natural ingredients that further repair damaged hair, provides protein to the hair strands and is known for its conditioning properties.

Price: Rs.335

Beardo Hairfall Control Shampoo

This shampoo is enriched with essential oils like rosemary and amla that are known for their ability to nourish hair roots and increase the thickness of hair. These natural moisturisers help repair, dry, brittle and damaged hair effectively. Made with aloe vera extracts, this shampoo will hydrate your scalp and give relief from itching and flaking. Use of ingredients like Brahmi reduces dandruff and hairfall.

Price: Rs.245

The Man Company Charcoal Shampoo

This shampoo is infused with clove oil that boosts the goodness of the shampoo. A few drops of clove oil can work wonders by reducing the rate at which the hair falls. It is known to increase the blood circulation to the scalp, thereby preventing unnecessary hair loss. The activated charcoal is known to work on the lifeless and dull hair and boost the volume greatly. It also removes the dirt, dust, impurities and pollutants from the hair and scalp and leaves behind cleaner hair.

Price: Rs.249

Park Avenue Beer Shampoo

If you enjoy a chilled beer after a long day, then you will be happy to know that it can also be a part of your everyday bath. Beer is known to give five times more conditioned hair with proteins and natural bio-actives of barley and hops. The hops and yeast in beer helps to alleviate dandruff and reduces itchiness of the scalp.

Price: Rs.115

Man Matters Advanced Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

This shampoo is specially designed for men and is made with an effective antifungal agent clinically proven to curb dandruff and inflammation in the scalp, it fights flakes, itchiness, and fungal infections in the scalp. It is made with gentle botanical extracts and vitamins that are clinically proven to treat and prevent dandruff without unwanted effects on your hair and scalp.

Price: Rs.285

