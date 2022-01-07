5 essential oils that can double up as aromatic perfumes

We know WFH has become a trend now and that we've accepted it because home is currently the safest spot given the ongoing pandemic. With this comes hours of you sitting hooked in front of your laptop and there's almost no exercise your body gets in this process. Limited trips to groceries, cancels even that out. So, all you get is pre or post-work hours to get your body to stretch and stay fit. Does this have you sweating it out? Let's turn to essential oils to play perfumes.

Did your eyes read this right? Shocking? Your grandmother or your parents won't find this concept new. Unlike your modern-day perfumes that are crammed with synthetic ingredients, a swipe of essential oil can make your day as pure and as fresh as it can get. It's widely adored in aromatherapy that combats stress and it often plays a saviour for skin and hair woes, it's the kind of perfume we all need today. These may not give you a long-stay benefit, so you'll have to keep more quantity inside a roll-on bottle. Also, do not use them without blending them with carrier oils. Shall we look at the ones that can be fit to be added to your beauty kit?

Jasmine

These white little flowers are the ultimate mood-boosters that can calm your senses bountifully, thanks to the freshness these beauties hold.

Sandalwood

It's the woody wonder that incredibly lowers one's stress levels. This also has anti-inflammatory properties and is supremely calming which lends warmth and a soothing aroma.

Rose

Symbolic of love, roses hold a special place in the hearts of many. It switches up a flirty cute moment thanks to the notes it's packed with. People often count upon this oil to calm their anxiety levels.

Lavender

Revered for combating acne, fungal infections, allergies, and relieving menstrual cramps, this pretty-purple plant does well. It has a soothing note that can uplift your mood and spread a tantalizing scent.

Neroli

For a citrusy punch, go for neroli essential oil. Often used in store-bought perfumes, skincare, this oil can downright spice up your day and calm you all-out with its alluring scent.

