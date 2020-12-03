5 ESSENTIAL vitamins you need to add to your diet to get radiant and smooth skin 

While glowing skin may seem like a task to achieve, truth of the matter is it doesn't need any special portions or pills. All it needs is for you to have you Vitamins!

Vitamins are something that needs to be included in our diets and play a major role in health. Not just the body, vitamins are essential for ensuring the skin remains clean, healthy and at its best. While there are 13 different types of vitamins, 5 of them play a significant role in the skin's health. Here's all you need to know about them.

Vitamin C

Known for its magical properties of getting rid of hyperpigmentation, fine lines, scars, etc. this is one of the best-known vitamins for the skin. It is available as serums or can be consumed through pills or common citrus fruits.

Vitamin C keeps the skin firm and reduces signs of ageing while also reducing cell damage considerably.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is known to considerably reduce the sun's damage and keeps the skin hydrated. The oil or sebum produced naturally by the skin contains Vitamin E that ensures the skin is in good health and not constantly irritated and dry.

Vitamin K

Known to aid the body's healing process, Vitamin K helps get rid of stretch marks, under-eye dark circles and dark spots on the body. Vitamin K is also known to heal the skin that is bruised or swollen.

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B5 is known for its moisture retention. It acts as the perfect skin barrier and prevents the loss of moisture from the skin, leaving it hydrated and always fresh. It ensures the skin remains firm and reduces the signs of ageing including wrinkles and fine line.

Vitamin B3

Considered as a powerhouse in the skincare industry, this vitamin helps improve the texture of the skin, making it smooth and buttery. It also helps in reducing inflammation on the skin and locking in moisture, enabling the skin to remain soft.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Deepika Padukone: Celeb approved yellow sarees to invest in for day weddings

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×