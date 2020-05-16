5 Extremely weird and strange beauty hacks that surprisingly work

Hacks are known to save money and time while doing the job right. But, some refer to strange and weird hacks to get things done. Find out

Hacks are shortcuts or tricks used to get things done in an easier way. We as people are often looking for ways to get things done without wasting time or money. While doing so, not all but some people do resort to weird and strange ways. Their thought process behind doing so is, ‘it’s getting things done, right?’ which does sound like a valid point here. So, we have a list of strange and weird hacks that surprisingly work.

1. Colour corrector

Using lipstick as a colour corrector before applying the concealer is a bit weird but it surprisingly works wonders. Use a red lipstick under your eyes and blend it. Next, apply concealer and blend that well. It’s a secret makeup trick a lot of people and artist use and we know that it definitely works.

2. Teabags for shoe odour

If you have an issue of feet sweating and your shoes often have a foul odour, the right thing to do here is - take a few unused tea bags and keep it in your shoes. Leave it on overnight and surprisingly, the bad odour will disappear.

3. Silicone bra inserts for blending

The silicone bra inserts that we usually use have a soft, clear texture which works extremely well to blend the makeup. It’s a good hack for when you forget to carry your beauty blender along. Weird, but it gets the job done.

4. Potatoes for dark armpits

Our question here is - who the hell woke up one day and said ‘I’m going to put potatoes in my armpits’?

Well, keeping our sassy comments aside, applying potato slices on your armpit on a regular basis does help with discolouration. Potatoes have an enzyme called catecholase that helps to restore even colour to irritated skin which surprisingly and weirdly makes it perfect for the armpit.

5. Thigh chafing with deodorant

A hack shared by Amy Schumer, using your roll-on deodorant on your thigh does help in reducing the friction and thus avoids thigh chafing. It is for people who get chafed thighs and rashes during the summer months.

Which other weird hack have you heard about? Let us discuss in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×