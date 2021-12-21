5 Face mist options to refresh your face and hydrate your skin

A face mist should be the second step in your skincare ritual. After cleansing, close your eyes and spray the mist from a distance to tighten the pores, hydrate your skin and lock moisture. Face mist is a handy option as it can be used post-workout, before going to bed, before and after makeup. It’s the perfect skincare product you need to boost skin’s hydration and provide a quick rebalance of the skin’s pH. Here are 5 highly recommended face mist choices from Amazon that are available at great deals at the moment.

Plum Revitalising Face Mist

With rich antioxidant content, thanks to the green tea extract, this revitalising face mist controls blemishes and is suitable for both acne-prone and combination skin types. Spray on to hydrate, nourish, set your makeup, or simply refresh and wake up your skin. Allow it to air dry and feel your skin soak up the goodness.

Price: Rs 360

Deal: Rs 288

Glowner Face Toner & Face Mist

This alcohol-free spray can be used as both face toner and mist and help you deal with concerns like open pores, wrinkles, fine lines and loosening of the skin. It also helps maintain the pH balance of your skin and helps your skin glow and stay clear.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 139

Lavender & Rose face Mist

The soothing seductive floral fragrance bursts stress, lifts up your mood and gives your skin a fresh coolness. It refreshes skin, tightens pores and restores skin's inner radiance helping you glow and flaunt flawless skin.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 289

Pores Tightening Face Mist

By improving skin elasticity and reducing the size of the pores, this face mist makes sure you look young and fresh all day long. It’s just your ticket for a quick boost of clear glowing skin and tighter pores anytime during the day!

Price: Rs 300

Deal: Rs 285

Coccoon Refreshing Face Mist

For all those times during the day when you need freshness on the go, reach out for this easy-carry, alcohol-free spray-on refreshing face mist with white tea and jasmine. The ultra-fine face mist gives an instant glow with a cooling, toning and moisturised feel as the formulation is enriched with antioxidants and vitamins.

Price: Rs 325

Deal: Rs 210

