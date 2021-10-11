5 Face serums with active ingredients to help you deal with all your skin issues

If you are a skin care enthusiast, I am sure you are aware of the importance of a face serum. It is an extremely important step and should not be skipped. However, you must wisely choose a serum based on its ingredients and benefits, and mainly your skin problem. Here are 5 serums that every skin care enthusiast must try and invest in.

1. Acne

Niacinamide

Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

Niacinamide has anti-inflammatory properties. Since acne is an inflammatory condition, that inflammation often leads to numerous pimples with delayed healing and acne scarring. Niacinamide can reduce the overall inflammatory response, resulting in fewer pimples. This serum is clinically proven to reduce acne marks and dark spots in 2 weeks, resulting in even complexion or tone. Niacinamide and Zinc duo prevents breakouts or pimples owing to their strong antimicrobial properties.

Price: Rs.539

2. Fine Lines & Wrinkles

Peptides Collagen

Rejusure Collagen Peptide Face Serum

Collagen plays a role in strengthening skin, plus may benefit elasticity and hydration. Collagen peptides may help slow the aging of your skin by reducing wrinkles and dryness. The collagen present in this serum helps renew skin cells and improves skin texture and elasticity. The perfect dose of collagen helps to repair the skin, gives radiant glowing skin and lightens the skin tone.

Price: Rs.349

3. Uneven Skin Tone & Texture

Retinol

The Derma Co Retinol Serum

Among the many benefits of retinol, it can increase cell turnover and stimulate collagen and elastin production. It can increase the appearance of firmness by plumping up fine lines and wrinkles. It can improve uneven skin tone, treat pigmentation and smooth the surface of skin. This serum is a combination of Retinol and stabilised Vitamin C helps reduce hyperpigmentation that starts to increase with age, sun damage, and acne. It smoothes and refines skin texture, alters aged cells and enhances skin radiance.

Price: Rs.593

4. Dark Spots

Vitamin C

Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Booster Face Serum

Vitamin C inhibits the pathway of abnormal production of skin pigments (melanin) to even out the skin tone and lightens dark spots, sun spots, acne scars, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation due to melasma. This unique anti-spot property of vitamin C lightens dark spots without altering your normal skin's pigmentation. This vitamin C serum is enriched with Japanese Yuzu lemon, making the face serum a concentrated brightening formula that fades all types of spots, even dark spots, and acne marks.

Price: Rs.328

5. Dry Skin

Hyaluronic Acid

Lakmé Absolut Hydra Pro Face Serum

Hyaluronic acid acts as a moisture magnet, extracting water from the environment and delivering it to the cells. Just a single gram of hyaluronic acid can hold six litres of water, but it is able to hydrate smartly, meaning that it pulls just enough water so as to not drown the cells. This serum will give you fresh and plump looking skin by boosting hydration.

Price: Rs.599

