5 Face serums every skin care enthusiast must invest in

If you are a skin care enthusiast, I am sure you are aware of the importance of a face serum. It is an extremely important step and should not be skipped. However, you must wisely choose a serum based on its ingredients and benefits, and mainly your skin type. Here are 5 serums that every skin care enthusiast must try and invest in.

For Acne Marks and Dark Spots

Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

Niacinamide is proven to reduce acne marks and dark spots in 2 weeks, resulting in even complexion or tone. It balances oil, controls sebum activity and reduces pore congestion. It also improves skin texture by reducing visible pores, redness and inflammations. It also contains aloe vera that acts as anti-inflammatory and soothes your skin. No more greasy face or enlarged pores! Niacinamide and Zinc duo prevents breakouts or pimples owing to their strong antimicrobial properties.

For Glowing Skin

Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum

This glow serum ensures high delivery of vitamin C directly into your skin. Vitamin C reduces melanin production resulting in glowing skin. It also reduces dullness and tanning, and protects from environmental stress such as pollution and sun damage. Formulated with Centella water, it soothes and calms skin making this formula non-irritating and suitable for all skin types. 1% Acetyl Glucosamine added in this serum boosts your hydration and natural exfoliation for a plum radiant skin.

For Anti-Ageing

Minimalist 0.3% Retinol Face Serum

This serum contains pure retinol and squalene. Retinol is proven to fade fine lines and wrinkles, even skin tone and smoothen skin. Packed with antioxidants, it is an outstanding radical scavenger and visibly reduces wrinkle depth. It is coupled with vitamin E, another antioxidant, that nourishes and repairs skin. Retinol is an unstable molecule and it oxidizes in presence of water or light. This product is water-free and uses Squalane as the base ingredient.

For Dry Skin

Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

Hydration is key to healthy glowing skin. This serum with multi molecular hyaluronic acid provides hydration at depth and surface. Surface hydration results in instant glow and long lasting hydration delivers anti-aging effects. Hyaluronic acid penetrates deep and provides hydration from inside resulting in reduced signs of aging such as fine lines and age spots. With age, skin's hydration decreases and thus it is a must to have a daily hydrating serum after your mid 20s. It also contains vitamin B5 that hydrates and seals moisture inside skin layers, making skin bouncy.

For Enlarged Pores & Oily Skin

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

The salicylic acid easily penetrates the pore lining and scoops out the dirt, debris, and sebum, so skin looks clear and soft. It removes blackheads and whiteheads by keeping the pores clean and controlling excessive oil. It is a potent exfoliant for oily acne prone skin. The BHA content helps in pore cleansing by flushing out oil and dirt, minimising pore size. Regular use not only reduces blackheads and whiteheads but also prevents future blackheads, resulting in clear skin. It removes excess oil and shine resulting in a matt look. Aloe added reduces the acne redness and soothes skin along with providing hydration.

