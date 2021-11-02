5 Facial rollers to wave a goodbye to face puffiness

You can receive a momentary taut appearance with the help of facial rollers. Facial rollers are the perfect beauty tool to stimulate facial blood cells. If you use it in a correct way then you need no face massage for rejuvenating your skin. These rollers have the ability to calm the acne that leads to redness. Another huge advantage of rollers is that they soothe every active and fussy pimple.

Check out these top 5 facial rollers and be your own dermat.

1. Vibrating Rose Quartz Face Roller and Eye Press

Facial rollers are here to stay and this Vibrating Rose Quartz Face Roller will transform your skin to the maximum. It boosts the blood circulation, reduces wrinkles, puffiness by generating micro impulses every minute. The roller and eye press is finely crafted for effective results.

Price: Rs. 2000

Deal: Rs. 979

2. 3D Manual Roller

This 3D manual roller has a 360 degree rotational design with a kneading technology. It is small, smart and an easy to use beauty tool that can also be used as a body massager. IT lifts wrinkles and improves blood circulation to the fullest.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 349

3. mCaffeine Gua Sha - Green Quartz Face Massaging Stone

Facial stones have entered into the skincare regime of every beauty conscious woman. It is a face massager that relaxes facial muscles, stimulates lymphatic drainage and disseminates positive energy leading to a healthy flushed face. Depuff your skin NOW!

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 745

4. Electric Vibration Facial Massage Roller

With this Electric Vibration Facial Massage Roller you can easily revitalise your skin in the best way possible. The vibrations generated by the roller push and pat your facial skin to keep it moist and elastic. Reshaping facial contour is an easy peasy job with this facial roller.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 299

5. 3 in 1 Electric 3D Vibrating Roller

This 3 in 1 Electric 3D Vibrating Roller comes with three attachments to serve your purpose. It is a face massage kit that improves your facial tone, texture, puffiness and contour. It activates the skin cells and helps you achieve instant radiance.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 499

Skin care regime is a never ending ritual that every woman follows without fail. The facial massagers are fully beneficial for those who wish to enhance and optimise their facial radiance in the most natural way. Now you can bring home your favorite beauty tools home without breaking banks.

