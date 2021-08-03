5 Foundation tricks and makeup products that will ensure that your makeup stays put all day long

Anyone who does makeup on a regular basis knows just how difficult and time-consuming it is to get the base right. Especially if you are an amateur or a beginner, you would know the struggles of getting the perfect base. When you are spending an hour layering on foundation, concealer and contour products, you would want your makeup to actually last through the day or at least through the event you are wearing it for. There is nothing more annoying and embarrassing than when your makeup is falling off your face. In order to make your makeup last longer and create the perfect base, we have some tips, tricks and affordable products that will help you attain just the right and long-lasting base.

1. Always use a primer

A primer instantly blurs out flaws, reduces the appearance of pores and controls oil production. It is a hey addition to your makeup kit. This primer from Faces Canada will absorb excess oil from beneath the foundation and prevent it from separating as quickly. It will serve as a canvas for base products to adhere to and prevent them from feathering or smudging. This primer also has a built-in moisturiser, vitamin E and shea butter that keeps the skin hydrated.

Price: Rs.639

Buy Now

2. Use a foundation according to skin type

You must pick a product that works best for your skin type. If you have dry skin, use an oil-based foundation since a matte foundation will crack and separate on your skin. This revolutionary serum foundation from Lakmé is perfect for dry skin as it will deeply nourish the skin and provide a dewy texture. It is enriched with argan oil that keeps the skin moisturised and supple.

Price: Rs.570

Buy Now

If you have an oily skin type then an oil-based foundation will get blotchy on you. Hence, use a water-based matte foundation on your oily skin. This Maybelline New York Fit Me foundation will refine pores and provide a buildable coverage for a flawless, natural-looking matte finish.

Price: Rs.549

Buy Now

If you are going to be somewhere with high humidity, then you must skip the foundation altogether and opt for a concealer. This Maybelline New York Fit Me concealer has a thicker, whipped texture that will give you more coverage with less product.

Price: Rs.380

Buy Now

3. Use a damp beauty sponge

Using a damp beauty sponge ensures buildable coverage in thin, light layers. All you need to do is dampen the sponge and then squeeze out all the water. Use dry tissue to absorb anything extra. Then apply thin layers wherever you need coverage. These makeup sponges are the most versatile makeup tool you will ever own.

Price: Rs.235

Buy Now

4. Set it with a loose powder

A setting powder will lock in the foundation and stop it from smudging, shifting and transferring. It also absorbs excess oil. Apply a thick layer on the T-zone and under the eyes, and then after letting it bake, use a brush to take off the excess. This ultra-fine loose powder from Swiss Beauty provides a mattifying effect by absorbing excess sebum as a moisturising agent along with vitamin E which also improves the skin’s health.

Price: Rs.320

Buy Now

5. Finish with a setting spray

A setting spray is an important addition to your makeup kit. This setting spray from Wet n Wild contains water to hydrate, and keep the makeup from flaking and looking cakey. The polymers will hold your makeup firmly in place. Spray the face in an X formation and then a T formation for best and long-lasting results.

Price: Rs.449

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion