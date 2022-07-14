5 fruitful ways to tackle frizzy hair like a pro and add shine to them

Frizzy hair becomes loudly known to us during the rainy season a little too much thanks to the humidity. A few of us may have no time to give in to the frizz and wouldn't wish to tame it. If it's not an accepted part of your every day, yes frizzy texture is definitely uncalled for and there are no two ways to it. It could be your chemical treatments, styling tools, the weather, damage, or dry texture, frizz knows how to make itself stand out. Follow this hair care guide to manage all the frizz that's no fun.

1) Sleep well, but on a silk pillowcase: Using cotton fabrics may not give you the desired results. At least not something that your hair expects. Opt for a silk material that can shield your hair from further damage which includes dryness.

2) Oil up: Spread a good amount of organic oil on your hair at least once every week. Especially on slightly damp hair. No hair can ever have enough moisture and this routine may help reduce frizz.

3) Heat protectants are all the saviours: Some of us just can't pass a day without a hair styling tool. That's exactly why your hair needs to cool down a bit and get its soothing care before it's exposed to heat and this method also avoids damage. These work to settle frizz and keep your hair hydrated.

4) Serum sesh is a must: A serum is all about love and care for your hair. Don't skimp on it, rather get your coat to experience its goodness from smoothing, conditioning, and adding shine, to settling flyaways and reducing frizz, a serum is what healthy hair dreams are made up of.

5) Microfiber hair towel: Cotton towels are famous for creating friction which adds to breakage and lots of frizz. That's why this switch is essential. Make microfiber hair towels your favourite.

