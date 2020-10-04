5 FUN makeup trends to try out this season according to beauty guru Shahnaz Husain

It's time to have fun with makeup this season! Check out these go-to makeup trends that you can try out with the products you already own!

By using different products and colours, women can use makeup to explore and portray their own individuality. Teenagers particularly, experiment more and distinguish between day and night looks, basic looks and looks for special occasions. Cosmetics are often a tool used for social self-presentation and self-image management. Makeup holds the possibility for a woman to personally transform herself, resulting in an increase in her charm and aura.

Some Fun Make-Up Trends you can try this Season :

Subtle Lip Stain Makeup Trend

You don’t always have to go super bold with your lip colour. A barely-there subtle lip stain is a big 2020 makeup trend. Lip stains give you a wash off soft, dreamy colour and are super low maintenance too (no smears, no touch-ups)

Glitter Eyeshadow Trend

This 2020 makeup trend - glossy, glittery lids— looks just as fire as any smokey eye. And it takes, like, half the time. Add a few dots of eye gloss or disted glitter right above your lash line, then use your finger to blend it up toward your crease.

This Pink Blush Makeup Trend

Please put your Peach Blush aside. This 2020 makeup trend is all about wearing Bright Pink to get glowing. And don’t wear your Pink Blush just on the apples of your cheeks. Sweep it on your cheeks, temples, and underneath your brow bones to give yourself a pretty allover flush.

Bright Mascara Makeup Trend

It’s time to give your Black mascara a break and experiment with this 2020 makeup trend— A coloured hue on your lashes. If you don’t think you can pull off a Bright- Pink Mascara, then layer on a deep-blue or green mascara instead. They’ll look neutral at first glance but will make people do a double-take.

Structured Brow Makeup Trend

Remember the bushy, unkempt brows of yesteryears? That is passé. Instead of “I woke up like this” brows, the 2020 makeup trend for brows is structured, strong, and polished. Get the look and keep all your hair in place using a clear brow gel.

About the author: Ms. Shahnaz Husain, beauty expert and founder of Shahnaz Group.

ALSO READ: 5 Ways to spot a fake cosmetic product according to beauty guru Shahnaz Husain

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×