5 GROSS beauty habits every girl is guilty of and needs to stop asap 

Witnessing never-ending breakouts or other common skin and hair problems? It's because you can't stop with these beauty habits.

Beauty and skincare have become a way of life today. With DIY masks, sheet masks, serums, and every other form of hair and skin caretaking a front seat today, it also means there is more scope for mistakes. Most times, we make mistakes even without knowing it which leads to problems like breakouts, acne, dry skin, etc.

Read on to know the most common and gross beauty habits we all make without even realising it.

Using products past expiration date

To get the maximum benefits from a product, it needs to be used and finished off well before it reaches its expiration. Once expired if the products are applied, they can lead to infections, skin discolouration and degrade the skin.

Taking on the phone for long periods

Cell phones are the grimiest and one of the dirtiest places that are full of different types of bacteria. Constantly pressing its surface against the skin enables all the bacteria and dirt to travel to your face and latch on to it causing zits, bacterial infections and even serious illnesses. Instead, opt for speakerphone or earphones.

Changing the razor

It is suggested that a razor needs to be changed after 5-10 shaves because of the dead skin cells, hair, etc. that gets accumulated on the blade. But between trying to make the most out of a single product we are all guilty of using the same razor for much longer than that which has adverse effects on the skin.

Sharing makeup

Sharing things like mascara and lipstick is common in a girl gang. What we don't realise is that it can cause serious eye infections and blisters, leading to some nasty and gross problems later on.

Using wet wipes

Everybody is guilty of this. Late nights means digging in for those wet wipes and getting the gunk off your face before passing out. It is better than sleeping with makeup on, right?

But wet wipes can't quite delve into the pores and get all the makeup out, which means the pores will remain clogged either way. Micellar water is a better option, but the best is, of course, washing the face with a facial cleanser.

Which of these are you guilty of doing? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×