5 Hair and skin tips from Bollywood celebs to follow amid quarantine

Quarantines and lockdowns – the reality we are living in. Almost everyone is following the rules of social distancing and staying indoors to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. But one good thing about having a lot of time in our hands is that we can utilize it to take care of ourselves like we never did before. So, if you’re looking for some great ideas to engage in some skincare or hair care, then read on.

With no access to salons, a lot of us need to catch up on the things we didn’t get any time to do before. From cooking to skin care, we have time for everything now. So, why don’t treat yourself with good skincare now? Instead of lying on the couch watching Netflix all day long, let’s focus on our skin for a change. After all, it's very important to take care of your skin and hair.

Here are some beauty tips and tricks from 5 Bollywood divas.

The Padmaavat actress shared on Instagram her beauty tip of using a face roller. There are plenty of benefits of using a face roller on the face: boosts blood flow, reduces puffy eyes and cools down the skin. For better results, you should chill it before using it. Use it with a moisturizer or cream in upwards motion only.

Jonas

The desi girl shared with Vogue a yogurt scalp treatment which is a perfect hair mask for those who are trying to give their scalp a boost.

Mix full-fat yogurt, a teaspoon of honey, and one egg into a bowl. Apply the mixture directly on the scalp as a mask. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water and baby shampoo.

The Kaabil actress took to Instagram to share a pic of homemade scrub made at home.

You can make one at home by combining half a teaspoon of turmeric with half a tablespoon of sugar and honey. Use this to exfoliate your skin. Gently remove it using a soft cold towel.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress has long and shiny hair. Her secret to these beautiful locks is onions. Yes, you read it right! Mix onion juice and coconut oil to protect her hair against hair fall.

Onions contain sulfur which promotes collagen production and supports strong and thick hair.

The Queen actress enjoys a relaxing massage from her mom amid quarantine. The hair oil her mom is using here is chuli aka apricot oil.

Apricot is extremely healthy for the hair as it deeply nourishes the hair and helps get rid of dryness, flakiness and rough ends. It also promotes hair growth and helps promote a healthy scalp.

