5 Hair care benefits of the herb Neelambari that are fail proof

Neelambari, also known as true indigo, is a species of plant used as a natural dye for hair colouring. Herbal formulations have always attracted important attention for all types of hairs in recent days because of their good progress without any side effects. Adivasi Neelambari hair oil can be applied to your hair by smoothly massaging the scalp for around 5 to10 minutes before sleeping for stress relief and to cure headaches. It can also be used to treat baldness, premature greys and improve the quality of hair. Here are 5 reasons that’ll make you want to include Neelambari hair oil in your hair care routine.

Anti-dandruff

Hair needs constant care, attention and proper medications to maintain hair health to grow stronger and longer. Made of ayurvedic herbs, this Neelambari hair oil prevents dandruff formation by soothing the scalp and giving a cool and fresh feel.

Hair growth

The nutritious benefits of the herb nourish the roots and strengthen the hair follicles speeding up hair growth. It makes your hair thicker and stronger, improving elasticity.

Anti-hair fall

As the ayurvedic formula works from within, penetrating through the scalp skin providing all sorts of hair care required by your delicate strands, it improves hair health and prevents hair fall.

Hair strengthening

Apart from the antioxidant and anti-fungal benefits, the several proteins present in the herb helps in preventing scalp infections, reducing damage and breakage and improving the strength of your hair. It also adds volume and makes your hair thick and strong.

Prevents greying

Neelambari powder can be a great alternative to chemical hair dyes as its natural dark shade will dye your hair perfectly without any side effects. It can also be used on a weekly basis for preventing premature greys and improving your hair texture.

