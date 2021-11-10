5 Haircare products with the goodness of coconut you need for healthy and volumise hair

Every part of a coconut is of immense use. But apart from cooking and art, it's highly recommended for skin and hair care issues. When it comes to hair health, coconut milk may restore moisture and strength, among other possible benefits. Coconut oil adds nutrients and sheen to the hair and makes it darker and stronger. Be it dandruff, flaky scalp, hair thinning, split ends or premature greys, coconut can be your one true solution. Here are 5 products that hold the benefits of coconut for your hair.

Coconut Milk Hair Mask

Coconut milk and shea butter help to improve hair texture and feel. This mask helps revive your weak and limp strands and form a barrier that protects and hydrates the strands. The natural actives in the hair mask aid in promoting strong, glossy hair.

Coconut Hair oil

There is nothing yet found that could replace coconut oil! It's super beneficial for healthy glowing hair. From preventing premature greys to strengthening hair follicles and also massaging scalps, coconut oil is the best medicine for your hair.

Coconut contains Vitamin E which is an essential nutrient for healthy skin and hair. It also provides the essential proteins required for nourishing and healing damaged hair. You can also mix the oil with your DIY hair masks to reap its benefits with other ingredients.

Hair Conditioner

Hair conditioners address split ends, breakage, frizzy hair issues. The essence of coconut oil in it moisturises and keeps your hair healthy. It adds protein to hair that reduces hair fall and hair thinning.

Hair Serum

This coconut oil-infused hair serum provides deep conditioning to your hair and scalp and leaves it frizz-free and smooth. The coconut oil derivatives in it act as an emollient and keep hair strands hydrated and does not weigh down the hair.

