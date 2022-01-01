5 Haircare products that’ll nourish your mane with the benefits of rice water

Rice water is the starchy water left over after rice is cooked. Inositol is an ingredient present in rice water that penetrates damaged hair and repairs it from the inside out. It even protects hair from future damage. It promotes hair growth because it contains amino acids that support hair regeneration. It also contains vitamins C, B, and E that keep the hair stronger and darker. Here are 5 hair care products infused with rice water that are perfect for your hair!

Want soft, lush, lustrous hair enveloped in soothing fragrance? This lavender and rice water infused shampoo and oil is restoring care for your damaged hair and weak, irritated scalp. The actives help to strengthen strands, stimulate weak roots, boost shine and calm the irritated scalp.

Price: Rs 948

Deal: Rs 549

Here is what you want to give some extra love for your care. This rice water infused haircare set restores and re-balances your curls natural moisture and elasticity. As it’s free from harmful chemicals and parabens, they promise long and lustrous-looking hair.

Price: Rs 1178

Deal: Rs 777

Bid adieu to tanged and damaged hair with this hair serum. A powerhouse for conditioning and smoothening hair, it acts swiftly to fight knots and tangles. The result? Smooth detangled hair in just 7 seconds!

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 298

Rice water aids in rejuvenating tired scalp and damaged hair. Use this shampoo and conditioner as a haircare set formulated to efficiently repair and revive weak, thin and damaged hair which will also improve hair texture and strands.

Price: Rs 998

Deal: Rs 579

Rice water can also be your BFF to treat heavy hair fall. This conditioner helps heal and repair previously damaged, breakage-prone hair. This restorative and nourishing hair fall treatment gives you stronger, smoother and thicker hair.

Price: Rs 998

Deal: Rs 777

