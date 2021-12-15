5 Hand creams with over 4 star ratings that will keep your hands soft and smooth this winter

Have you ever struggled with dry and peeling skin on your hands everytime it gets a little too cold? While rough, dry hands are absolutely dreadful. Your hands are one of the most used body parts and need to be taken care of. In recent times our hands are more exposed to a considerable amount of cleansing with soap, hand wash and sanitiser.

Hence, it is even more important to use a hand cream. In the absence of a hand cream, it can lead to concerns such as dry skin, peeling and cracked skin due to friction and let’s face it, no one likes rough hands. Here are a few hand creams with best ratings that will ensure that your hands remain soft and smooth throughout winter.

Coco Soul Hand Cream

This hand cream contains virgin coconut oil - a ‘super’ ingredient that penetrates ten layers deep into the skin and promotes cellular repair. It is also infused with precious Ayurvedic herbs like Vetiver and Indian Rose Chestnut to make the best hand cream. It will give you soft, smooth, supple, moisturised, youthful, manicured, wrinkle-free, tan-free hands and nails.

Price: Rs.424

mCaffeine Coffee Hand Cream

This coffee infused hand cream soothes the skin and gets absorbed quickly without any greasiness or stickiness and gives a mattifying effect. Coffee is a natural source of caffeine which is rich in antioxidants and tones the skin as well. The layered notes of freshly grounded Arabica Coffee are sure to stay on your hands throughout the day. The white water lily in the hand cream soothes the skin and helps in skin conditioning, sweet almond oil moisturises and makes the skin supple, and shea butter helps in relieving dry skin and moisturises the skin.

Price: Rs.275

L’Occitane Dry Skin Shea Rose Heart Hand Cream

Don’t let your hands reveal your true age. Nourish and care for them with this hand cream, made with natural ingredients. This Roses et Reines Hand amp nail cream is enriched with shea butter and vitamin E, this light cream helps nourish, soften and protect the hands while helping to strengthen the nails.

Price: Rs.900

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

This hand cream has a clinically proven, highly concentrated formula that rapidly heals dry hands. Just a dab relieves dry, chapped hands. This hand cream, for use by women and men, noticeably improves the look and feel of your skin. Enriched with glycerin, it will make your hands feel soft and smooth after just one application.

Price: Rs.399

TNW - The Natural Wash Hand Foot Cream

This cream contains moroccan oil that has excellent nourishing properties that helps to hydrate and moisturise dry hands and feet. Also, this oil creates a protective shield on your skin to help against sun damage. Enriched with antioxidant properties, coconut oil helps to make your skin smooth and soft. Turmeric oil is infused with wonderful healing properties that help to cure parched skin of the hands and feet. With anti-inflammatory properties, shea butter helps to provide deep conditioning to your skin while making it soft and smooth. Cocoa butter helps to provide wonderful hydration to your hands and feet.

Price: Rs.249

