5 HOLY GRAIL skincare ingredients every girls should have in her beauty closet ASAP

Based on your skin type, there are a few ingredients that work for you and there are a few that don’t. While skincare is extremely personal, there are a bunch of products that end up taking up most of your beauty closet. There are a few must-have ingredients that every person should have in their beauty closet and to be honest, they work on most skin types.

Aloe Vera

Known for its antibacterial properties, aloe is one of the most important ingredients to have in your beauty closet. It not only helps in dealing with acne but also reduces skin pigmentation and dark patches to give you an even skin tone.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is the holy grail ingredient for people with dry skin. It also treats scarring and dark patches making it a perfect beauty ingredient for dark circles. The vitamin E oil also works well in sealing in moisture to make the skin soft and supple.

Vitamin C

While Vitamin E works in keeping your skin moisturised, Vitamin C helps in keeping it youthful. Vitamin C is one of the best ingredients for every 20+ girl as it keeps the collagen production high while also diminishing signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles.

SPF

One of the most important products, SPF, is the only thing that will protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Even if you are not a beauty product enthusiast, it is extremely important to have sunscreen in your beauty closet.

Rose Water

Last but not the least, we have rose water on the list that works extremely well in hydrating the skin. It also works as a great natural toner which tightens the pores and keeps your skin looking young and glowing.

