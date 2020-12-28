5 Homemade fruit packs for hair to ward off dandruff problem

Dandruff is one of the leading causes of dull and damaged hair. So, here are some easy home-made fruit packs to reduce dandruff and pamper your hair.

Dandruff is one of the most common and disturbing hair problems and most of us suffer from this. It makes our hair dull, dry and itchy also it may cause severe problems in the future.

Haircare products are filled with harsh chemicals that cannot treat this issue often. So, you need some effective home remedies that will make your hair soft and dandruff-free. And for that, fruits are the most helpful ingredients.

Effective fruit packs for dandruff:

Lemon pack

Apply lemon juice on your scalp and massage it for 10 minutes. Then wash off your hair with cold water. Lemon acts as an antioxidant and removes unwanted dead skin cells.

Lemon and garlic pack

Garlic acts as an antibiotic for our body which is highly effective for hair as well. So, mix 2 lemons with 1 tbsp of garlic powder and dip in a cotton ball in it and apply the pack all over the root scalp. After 10 minutes wash it off with normal water.

Lemon, honey and curd pack

Mix 2 lemons with 1 tbsp of honey and 1 cup of yoghurt and apply it all over the scalp. Keep it for 30 minutes and then rinse with normal water. This removes excess oil from the scalp and fights with dandruff. Lemon and orange peel Mix lemon juice with orange peel dried powder and apply on your scalp. Keep it for 15 minutes and rinse with your normal shampoo. This will reduce dandruff along with making your hair nourished. Banana and apple cider vinegar pack In a bowl, mix 2 smash banana and 1 cup apple cider vinegar and apply this mixture on your scalp and hair. Massage it on your scalp for 20 minutes and rinse with water. Also Read: Pinkvilla Beauty Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria; Here are the best makeup looks of the year gone by

