5 Hydrating sheet masks that will keep your skin looking plump this winter season

No matter what your skin type is, stepping out in the cold weather also means that the chances of your skin dehydrating and flaking are higher, adding to the aforementioned skin concerns. Here, we have 5 sheet masks that will help you deal with dry and dehydrated skin and bless you with a bright and glowing complexion.

Garnier Skin Naturals, Hydra Bomb

This sheet mask will provide your skin with deep hydration as it is enriched with antioxidant pomegranate. It is perfect for dehydrated and dry skin as it intensely hydrates the skin and replenishes moisture. It will give your skin a plump, healthy look in only a span of 15 minutes.

Price: Rs.89

Buy Now

POND’s Hydrating Sheet Mask

This sheet mask is infused with the goodness of natural coconut water, vitamin B3 and vitamin C. It will give you dewy, radiant and purified skin in a single use. It will not only leave your skin feeling hydrated but will help you get that clear glowing skin. The serum is 15 times more moisturising.

Price: Rs.74

Buy Now

Innisfree Hyaluronic Acid Skin Clinic Mask

Enriched with collagen, this sheet mask is crafted to improve the look of sagging skin and give it a resilient feel. It also contains Hyaluronic acid that is known for being high in moisture to address skin dryness and leave the skin moisturised and healthier.

Price: Rs.140

Buy Now

SUGAR Cosmetics Aquaholic Water Boost Face Mask

This refreshing sheet mask provides deep hydration, retains moisture, smoothens and plumps skin. Enriched with birch juice and aloe vera, it also maintains moisture balance in your skin. Soothing properties of Xylitol help in calming irritated skin and hyaluronic acid in the sheet mask brightens and plumps skin. Infused with flower extracts, it helps to balance skin’s pH level.

Price: Rs.149

Buy Now

Kaya Youth Hydrating Face Mask

Enriched with pure aloe vera gel, cucumber extract and hyaluronic acid, it instantly replenishes hydration for healthy radiant skin. It aids skin cell renewal and instant radiance for dewy skin. The magic mask helps in removing toxins, dirt, oil, deeply hydrates without making skin sticky, and calms irritation.

Price: Rs.125

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion