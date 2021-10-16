5 Illuminating face creams to help you attain the perfect glossy look

A luminous face with a radiant glow can never go wrong! Although matte looks created a storm, people are now leaning more towards getting that glossy finish with a tinge of shimmer. Highlighters have become a favourite part of every routine. Now you can get the highlighter-like shimmer while also moisturising your skin with these face creams.

Lakmé Lumi Skin Cream

For women who are on the go and could use the extra minutes before stepping out, this cream is here to the rescue. It lets you get that perfect look of makeup with the benefits of skincare for any occasion. It is a unique moisturiser with a hint of highlighter to give your skin an instant 3D glow. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, known to supercharge your skin with hydration and Vitamin B3, known to brighten and even out skin tone, this moisturiser will hydrate your skin for up to 8 hours, while the shimmer particles will give you an instant luminous makeover! This light-weight moisturiser blends seamlessly, highlighting your features to give a luminous finish.

Price: Rs.299

Olay Luminous Whip Day Cream

This cream is charged with powerful ingredients that penetrate deep in epidermal cell layers. Its ultra lightweight formula gives instant absorption of nutrients to skin. Enriched with Glycerol,it moisturises the skin for a smooth and bright tone while vitamin B3 renews your cell and holds skin moisture. It is made with an active rush technology to transform from cream to liquid on skin for instant absorption.

Price: Rs.1799

Colorbar Cosmetic Luminous Moisturising Crème

Replenish your skin's hydration and ward off the harmful effects of exposure to blue light emissions with this cream. The multi-functional, light-weight moisturising crème instantly hydrates the skin, repairs and protects the skin from premature signs of ageing. It works hard to transform your skin from dull and pale to lively and youthful. It creates a defensive barrier on your skin to ward off the entry of blue light, thus promoting overall skin health. The hero active is a combination of Beta-Carotene, Carrot Root Extract and Carrot Seed oil, that provides multiple skin benefits to give you a radiant, vibrant complexion.

Price: Rs.440

Sugar Cosmetics Illuminating Moisturiser

This moisturiser contains a pearl finish highlighter that will give you a radiant glow and can also be used as a highlighter. It is infused with the goodness of antioxidants, vitamin E and shea butter that hydrates the skin, gives a gorgeous glow, and guards the skin against damaging effects of pollution. The iridescent particles clarify, brighten and remove dullness.

Price: Rs.424

Belora Paris Illuminating Moisturiser

This illuminator provides instant pink pearl-effect glow to your face. Combining precious natural ingredients with next-generation technology, this illuminating moisturiser offers powerful results, silky soft texture and unique benefits for all skin types including oily, sensitive, dry and combination skin types. Powered by real nano gold, this light-weight moisturiser nourishes, hydrates, vitalises skin, improves its firmness, elasticity, accelerates blood circulation and delays ageing process. The AHAs and fruit exacts brighten up the skin, reduce pigmentation, deeply moisturise and help with a glowing, youthful and radiant appearance.

Price: Rs.799

