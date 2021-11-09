5 Incredible Homemade Conditioners that will add shine to your dry hair in winter

Winter is here. And we are already making changes to our skincare routine. We have started feeling the chills and the looming dryness on our skin. Although winter's a favourite of many because of the cosy blankets, hot beverages and flaunting our chic winter clothes, this dry season also tends to rob us of the moisture both in our skin and hair. And dry season means dry hair too, which is hardly desirable.

Apart from following a healthy diet, we must choose our hair care products wisely. So to seal in the moisture, our hair needs to be treated with conditioners but not with some expensive high-end ones. Rather, make yourself a homemade one that is going to keep your hair healthy, hydrated and moisturised. We have a list of some DIY conditioners that will improve the texture of your tresses and make them bouncy.

Honey and Olive Oil

Honey and olive oil are both nourishing ingredients that are healthy for our hair. Take half a cup of honey and mix with 4 tbsp of olive oil. Mix them properly and massage gently to your scalp and hair. Let it rest for 30 minutes and rinse it off with a mild shampoo. It will make your mane soft and smooth.

Eggs and Olive Oil

Egg yolk can be both hydrating and nourishing. Eggs being a rich source of protein are extremely beneficial for our hair as they rejuvenate our hair follicles as well as combat hair loss. All you need is two egg yolks and mix it thoroughly with 4 tbsps of olive oil to make it lump-free. After keeping it for a few minutes, wash your hair properly.

Banana

Bananas are loaded with silica that helps in reducing hair fall. They also make your hair soft, bouncy and luscious. Take a ripe banana, 2 tbsp of olive oil and 1 tbsp of honey. Mash the mixture properly to make it entirely lump-free. Apply it from the roots to the end of your tips. Rinse it off with a mild sulphate-free shampoo and also apply a normal conditioner.

Yogurt

Yogurt is great for the locks. It is rejuvenating and nourishing. Take 2 tbsp of yogurt and 1 tbsp of olive oil. Apply the mixture thoroughly and wash it after a few minutes with a mild shampoo.

Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is rich in Vitamin B, C and E that contribute to making your hair healthy. Take half a cup of coconut milk and add 1 tbsp of shampoo to it. Use it as a shampoo. After rinsing off, rub some coconut milk through the strands and leave it like that.

