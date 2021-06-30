5 Ingredients you must avoid if you have acne-prone skin

With a wide range of acne products available in the market, today let's talk about what must be avoided in order to prevent acne.

If you have acne-prone skin, I am sure you know just how scary it is to try a new skincare product or indulge in a new skincare routine. Certain products may feel great on the skin when you apply them, but can later leave your skin red and irritated the next morning or even worse, you might wake up with an all new pimple. Certain products may suit your friend’s dry skin and work wonders for them, but may give you acne. Hence, the best way to know if something will not work for you is to know which ingredients to avoid and to phase out the products consisting of those ingredients. Here are five ingredients that you must most definitely avoid if you have oily and acne-prone skin.

Coconut Oil

Although coconut oil is widely applauded for its hydrating properties, when applied on acne-prone skin, it can block the pores, trapping dirt, sebum and dead cells inside. Skip products with coconut oil and opt for products with argan oil instead. Argan oil reduces inflammation in your skin and has antiseptic properties to help heal current zits.

Lanolin

Lanolin is an oily, waxy substance derived from sheep wool. It has calming and conditioning properties that makes it very popular to treat dry or cracked skin. It helps retain moisture, making it a relatively common ingredient in moisturisers and creams. But lanolin can clog pores, causing acne and pimples.

Algae Extract

This might show up as plankton extract or carrageenan on the ingredient list, and while it might balance sebum production and act as an anti-inflammatory product, it can be comedogenic, so it could cause whiteheads and blackheads. Excessive use of algae extract can also clog the pores causing the appearance of acne and pimples.

Isopropyl Myristate/Isopropyl Palmitate

Isopropyl Myristate and Isopropyl Palmitate are emollients that help to strengthen the skin barrier and help the moisture stay locked in. It is present in many of the anti-aging creams as it helps in better penetration of other ingredients. However, if you have acne-prone skin, you must stay away from this ingredient. It has a strong comedogenic property and can cause breakouts.

Parabens

Parabens are used as preservatives in a lot of skin care formulas. They prevent the growth of fungi, bacteria, and yeast that can impact the shelf life of the product. However, excessive use of parabens is not good for our skin. They are considered especially troublesome for acne-prone skin. They may not directly aggravate your acne but they stimulate oestrogen in the body, which in turn can contribute to breakouts.

