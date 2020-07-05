5 of Kim Kardashian West's most EXPERIMENTAL beauty moments so far

A fashionista in her own sense, Kim K has managed to break and make quite a few rules in the beauty world. Check out her most experimental looks so far!

There is a possibility that Kim Kardashian West may be the next First Lady of the United States of America, now that her husband Kanye West announced that he will be running for president and even has the support of Elon Musk!

The reality television star has climbed her way up the ladder and managed to make a mark in the Hollywood and fashion industry. As a mother-of-four and wife of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian seems to balance out her time well between family and professional duties, making an impact on the fashion world as well.

As soon as Kim or her sisters Kylie Jenner or Kendall wear anything, it becomes an instant trend with the world following. Same goes for her makeup it seems! Take a look at 5 of Kim's most experimental beauty looks so far.

Short hair

When Kim first stepped out with cropped locks till her shoulder, everybody thought it was a wig! Turns out the star had taken the plunge and cropped her locks short, making heads turn and leaving everybody speechless!

Blonde hair

Because she changes her hair up so much and always makes a mark with her looks, it seemed unreal when Kim went blonde with her cropped, tousled locks as she posed with singer Katy Perry at an event.

Wet hair

While she is a fan of the sleek hairdo, Kim blew people away at the Met Gala by opting for a wet-hair look that was brushed away from her face that had neutral makeup and smokey eyes.

Red lips

A fan of the neutral look, Kim rarely opts for bold lips and instead chooses to highlight her eyes. So imagine the shock when she opted for berry lips at an event to make for a daring and bold look!

Platinum blonde hair

Once Kim grew her hair out, she experimented with blonde locks yet again, but this time in a platinum blonde shade and left her roots dark to make for an edgy look that won hearts all over.

Which of Kim's looks do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×