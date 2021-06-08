5 Last minute easy date night hairstyles feat Gigi Hadid

Getting your hair right for a date night you have been eagerly waiting for, can be a task. Let the super gorgeous Gigi Hadid help you out.

Dressing up for a special night is not only about the outfit you choose to wear. It is also about getting your makeup right and moreover, getting your hair right. And isn’t it absolutely annoying when a last minute date night plan does not coincide with your hair washing schedule? Yes, we have all been there. But Gigi Hadid is here to have your back. We have curated a list of 6 of the easiest hairstyles sported by the Victoria Secret model that will make getting ready for a date night ten times easier and definitely more fun!

Bubble Braids

For her 26th birthday this year, the gorgeous model went for the adorable bubble braids hairstyle that is super easy to don.

Directions:

Start by blow drying your hair with a round brush. Part your hair down the middle and section off two small sections. Smooth out these two sections using a small amount of pomade. Use small elastics in even sections down the length of your hair. You can even each bubble out after you have added all of your elastics. Lastly, rough up each bubble with your fingertips to create volume.

Sleek Bun

Gigi Hadid surely loves to opt for this fuss-free hairstyle that will keep all your hair in place all day long.

Directions:

Start by using a styling gel that has a good hold and apply it to the sides of your hair to keep the part in place. Once your part is in place, pull all of your hair tightly back where you want it to sit. Brush your hair through to smooth out any space or bumps from the front or back. Fasten the hair on the back with a hair tie then twist the ponytail tightly and wrap it into a bun. Secure it with a rubber band and bobby pins.

Beach Waves

Whether you have long hair or short hair, beach waves are the way to go for a stylish hairstyle. It is carefree, natural, and fun!

Directions:

Apply a heat protectant spray and use a curling iron to curl larger sections of your hair. This will create large waves rather than tight curls. Use your hands to shake your hair and loosen up your curls for a messy, wavy look. Finish the look by applying your favourite hair spray to keep your beach waves lasting all day.

High Ponytail

High ponytails are definitely the most versatile styles available for long hair. They combine the sporty and practicality of a traditional ponytail with the elegance of an updo.

Directions:

Start by thoroughly brushing your hair towards the crown of your head. Lift a small section of your hair about midway to the crown and backcomb towards the roots gently with a teasing comb. Hold the hair in place at the back of your crown with one hand. Pull the band around your ponytail onto the crown of your head. Finally, set the style with hairspray.

Middle Parting With Bobby Pins

You can wear this cute hairstyle on casual days out with your friends, after-work parties, or even concerts.

Direction:

This is probably the easiest hairstyle that you can sport at the very last minute. You simply have to blow dry your hair and section them from the middle into two equal sections. Use a teasing comb and tease the roots gently to add a little puff to the look. Put two bobby pins on either side of the hair and set it with hairspray.

Which hairstyle by Gigi Hadid is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

