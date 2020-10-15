5 Lifestyle habits that are TERRIBLE for your skin and cause early aging 

While we're doing everything we can to avoid wrinkles and fine lines, little do we realise that smaller lifestyle habits are causing all our efforts to backfire.

Some of the most visible signs of ageing include fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. While we do everything from apply sunscreen, take off our makeup, use every skin of serum, get regular massages, keep ourselves hydrated and eat healthily, there are still factors that lead to signs of early ageing. Little do we take notice of these as we are now used to doing them on a daily basis.

Drinking through a straw

While we do opt for straws to drink from so that lipstick isn't ruined, we don't realise that the skin often gets pulled and burrowed, causing creases to form around the mouth. It can cause vertical lines around the mouth area.

Lifting weights

There is certainly nothing better than exercise for your body. But while lifting weights, the strong facial movements made can make your skin age faster and aggravate wrinkles. When your facial muscles are strained, it tears the collagen and causes fine lines and wrinkles to appear faster.

Too much screen time

Blue light from the screen is known to age skin faster over time, therefore no matter what, it is advised to wear sunscreen even while indoors. Looking at the phone/tablet while laying down can cause sagging around the eyes and neck, so even if you do want to look at your gadgets, it is preferable to keep it at eye level.

Not wearing prescribed glasses

When you are not wearing your prescribed glasses, you end up squinting to see more clearly, which strains the muscles around the eyes, causing them to get tired faster and therefore leads to dark circles.

Sleeping on your stomach or side

Bad news for stomach and side sleepers! While we already know that smashing the face down on the pillow can leave lines on your face, little do we realise that doing this repeatedly can not only alter the face shape but also cause fine lines and wrinkles to form on the skin which is continuously pressed against the surface.

Make these lifestyle changes and get baby soft and smooth skin!

ALSO READ: Heat protectant spray: 3 Benefits of using the spray to protect your locks

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×