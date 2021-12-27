5 Lip care products you MUST HAVE to flaunt the perfect pout

Winter skincare is a whole different routine and focuses on the lips as the climate dries out your sensitive skin there. Broken lips, bleeding lips and parched lips can also be painful apart from their rough and unpleasant appearance. While most products can worsen the condition by moisturising your lips for just a few hours before bringing up the dryness. Here are 5 products from Amazon that’ll help you take care of your lips and flaunt the perfect pout.

Plum Candy Melts Vegan Lip Balm

This sugar sweet and baked good scented lip balm is moisture rich with carrot seed oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, and olive oil that can easily be used over or under your lipstick to avoid drying!

Price: Rs 295

Deal: Rs 250

Buy Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The lip sleeping mask by Laneige gently melts away dead skin cells from the lips, making the lips feel smooth and elastic. It melts out stubborn dead skin cells from the lips overnight, providing abundant moisture to the lips.

Price: Rs 500

Buy Now

Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour

What’s a perfect pout without the perfect lip colour? This intense matte colour stays fresh up to 16 hours and the lightweight texture makes it a comfortable and moisturising layer of jor on your lips.

Price: Rs 295

Deal: Rs 206

Buy Now

Lip Scrub

If your chapped lips are keeping you from showing your smile, this advanced lip scrub is here to change that. Infused with walnut shell and brown sugar, this scrub is just as indulgent for your sweet tooth as it is for your smile.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Body Shop SPF 15 Vitamin E Lip Care

This lip balm helps to protect the lips from the drying effects of the sun, wind and cold weather. Formulated with Vitamin E, coconut oil and olive oils, use as part of your skincare programme. It's an essential handbag!

Price: Rs 395

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Ranveer Singh proved velvet outfits are eternally elegant and look perfectly gold