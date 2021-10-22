5 Lip care products you need this transitional season to cure parched lips

The most common doubt everyone has is that even if our skin can become quite oily, why do our lips get dehydrated and broken often. This is because unlike the skin on the rest of your body, lips don’t have sebaceous glands. Lips are likely to become chapped and cracked during the winter when it’s dry and cold outside. Extreme heat or wind can also trigger chapping. Here are 5 must-have lip balms and other products that’ll help you keep your lips moisturised and healthy.

Pomegranate Lip Balm

Infused with pomegranate oil, this balm prevents moisture loss and also protects lips from sun damage. It has antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that treat the lips very well.

Price: Rs 785

Deal: Rs 532

Buy Now

Herbal Beetroot Lip Balm

This herbal lip balm is formulated with only plant-based oils and it helps to heal dry and chapped lips while adding several beneficial nutrients. This rich creamy formulation also helps to easily glide the lip balm on the lips.

Price: Rs 260

Deal: Rs 179

Buy Now

Fruit Whitening Lip Balm

Dark lips are always a turn-off. This could be due to smoking, over sun exposure and even genetics and an unhealthy diet. This de-pigmentation balm visibly lightens lips for a fairer skin tone.

Price: Rs 175

Deal: Rs 111

Buy Now

Lip Balm with Vitamin E

With liquorice oil that helps the lips to get more moisturized and plumed, this balm not only smooths and exfoliates your lips by gently scrubbing away dead skin cells but nourishes your lips to a great extent. It makes your lips appear fuller and plumper by boosting their moisture level.

Price: Rs 249

Deal: Rs 192

Buy Now

Glow Balm

Get the glossy glow and flaunt the perfect pout with this glow balm that soothes your lips and leaves behind a non-sticky, non-greasy layer of shine.

Price: Rs 690

Buy Now







Also Read: 5 Types of lipsticks every girl must have in her makeup drawer