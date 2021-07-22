5 Lipsticks under USD10 in every shade of red that will complement your unique skin tone

Lipsticks give your lips a smooth texture, the desired colour and also protects the sensitive skin of your lips. The practice of adding colours to one’s lips is ages old and history records proof that the OG beauty queen Cleopatra crushed bugs (carmine) to create a colour of red on their lips. Red lips are attractive and a good lipstick is one that provides long-lasting colour along with hydration. Lipsticks were also made with beeswax in China over 1000 years ago to protect the delicate skin of the lips. Today we see cosmetics in multiple colours ranging from black to white but the love of shades of red is something we can never leave behind. Date night, friend’s party or just a casual outing, you can ditch all makeup routines and trust just lipstick to make you look glam. Here are 5 lipsticks shades for you to shop from.

Herbal lipstick pure red

In the pure classic red shade, this herbal lipstick from Palladio is full of moisture and contains properties to help keep the colour in place for hours without drying the lips. It suits people with warm undertones as the colour beautifully pops defining your lips.

Price: 6.7 USD

Sugarcoat matte liquid lipstick

The subtle burgundy shade is my personal favourite and liquid lipsticks are a winning choice to keep your lips hydrated and moist. You can get velvety smooth lips that won’t crack or feather with this vegan lipstick.

Price: 10 USD

Nanacoco matte lipstick

This extra pigmented, lightweight, matte deep red lip colour is best for people with cooler undertones and it is also rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, to protect your lips by increasing hydration levels.

Price: 9 USD

Cabaret lipstick

The burnt red shade is a neutral tone that gels well with all skin types. It’s something you should have if you love to keep your looks sassy and stylish without going overboard. It’s got a moisturizing formula that will go on smoothly and last. Long.

Price: 1.79 USD

Maybelline baby red lipstick

The pink shade instantly brings out a fun, youthful spirit that rings the bells with all happy occasions. This crayon lipstick is perfect for every occasion where you want to look young and happy. Keep the tip ultra-precise with the built-in sharpener that comes with the set.

Price: 9.98 USD

