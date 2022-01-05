5 Luxury ayurvedic products that will give your year a refreshing kickstart & clear skin

The “new normal” has created a bond between skincare and self-care. Beauty brands are taking note of Ayurveda’s growing popularity in the mainstream, and bottling formulas that bring its benefits to your beauty shelf. Here are a few luxury products that will make it easier for you to incorporate Ayurvedic practices into your daily routine.

SoulTree Hemp Soothing Elixir Facial Serum

This non-greasy, light serum profoundly moisturises your skin, leaving it plump and radiant. Pure organic hemp oil calms inflammation, promotes deep repair and rejuvenates the skin. It soothes irritated, acne-prone skin and provides overnight treatment for dewy skin.

Price: Rs.1695

SoulTree Hemp Repairing & Regenerating Youth Night Cream

Infused with pure organic hemp seed oil, this rich, nourishing night cream helps combat early signs of ageing. In addition, the therapeutic properties of hemp promotes cell rejuvenation and restores youthful radiant skin. It repairs signs of ageing and promotes cell growth. The moisture infusion boosts radiant lustre and it provides an overnight treatment for youthful skin.

Price: Rs.1895

SoulTree Kansa Facial Massager

Rooted in Ayurveda, the kansa wand is possibly one of the first ever facial massage tools to exist. It has a round copper cap wherein the metal works to visibly soften fine lines and wrinkles, de-puff your eye area, detoxify your skin and lift and firm your face on the whole. Copper is alkaline in nature and is said to help balance your skin, whether you’re looking to reduce acne, excess oil, inflammation or sensitivity.

Price: Rs.2010

SoulTree Hand & Foot Cream

This intense care and repair cream has ultra-moisturising and cell regeneration properties that keeps the skin nourished. Enriched with kokum butter, organic honey, aloe vera, turmeric and a blend of organic sesame oil, coconut oil, apricot oil and almond oil, this cream soothes dry, cracked skin and leaves it feeling soft and smooth.

Price: Rs.750

SoulTree Radiance Face Oil

This face oil is infused with the goodness of saffron that helps maintain natural radiance of skin, almond oil that helps hydrate and nourish dull skin, and healing turmeric that helps control pigmentation and early signs of ageing. This facial oil also controls pigmentation.

Price: Rs.1200

