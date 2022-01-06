5 Magical benefits of Vitamin C serum for a glowing face

Skincare is not easy and requires a consistent and dedicated regime to work well. You might be following a lot of steps and still be wondering why there isn’t any visible change on your face! But with Vitamin C serum, everything works instantly making it one of the most loved and important serum ever. Vitamin C is touted as one of the best anti-ageing ingredients on the market. Here are 5 benefits of using the serum twice a day, every day.

Hydration

Most healthy skin contains high concentrations of vitamin C naturally.t decreases transepidermal water loss, allowing your skin to better retain moisture. Apply the serum, coat your skin with a hydrating layer that locks in the moisture and gives your face a sunkissed glow!

Price: Rs 1899

Buy Now

Promotes collagen production

As we know collagen in our skin decides the age of our skin, lower level of it is responsible for the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and saggy skin. Vitamin C is well known for boosting collagen production. In fact, collagen synthesis can’t happen without vitamin C. The serum with its anti-ageing benefits helps you rock forever youthful skin.

Price: Rs 664

Buy Now

Soothe sunburns

No matter what the climate outside is, the harmful rays of the sun can damage the skin. The rich antioxidants in Vitamin C serum protect your skin from photodamage, redness and other irritations caused by sun exposure.

Price: Rs 425

Buy Now

Reduce dark circles

Dark circles are one of the most common and dreaded skincare issues and this serum can help you out of it. Vitamin C serums can help smooth out fine lines by plumping and hydrating the under-eye area.

Price: Rs 398

Buy Now

Helps fade hyperpigmentation

Overproduction of melanin in certain spots of your skin causes hyperpigmentation. It can also happen in areas where acne has healed. Vitamin C inhibits melanin synthesis and helps fade hyperpigmentation, winning you an even-tone clear skin.

Price: Rs 495

Buy Now





Also Read: Kriti Sanon to Shradhha Kapoor: 5 Celeb approved ways to give winter a spiffy spin with puffer jackets