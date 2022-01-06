5 Magical benefits of Vitamin C serum for a glowing face
Skincare is not easy and requires a consistent and dedicated regime to work well. You might be following a lot of steps and still be wondering why there isn’t any visible change on your face! But with Vitamin C serum, everything works instantly making it one of the most loved and important serum ever. Vitamin C is touted as one of the best anti-ageing ingredients on the market. Here are 5 benefits of using the serum twice a day, every day.
Hydration
Most healthy skin contains high concentrations of vitamin C naturally.t decreases transepidermal water loss, allowing your skin to better retain moisture. Apply the serum, coat your skin with a hydrating layer that locks in the moisture and gives your face a sunkissed glow!
Promotes collagen production
As we know collagen in our skin decides the age of our skin, lower level of it is responsible for the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and saggy skin. Vitamin C is well known for boosting collagen production. In fact, collagen synthesis can’t happen without vitamin C. The serum with its anti-ageing benefits helps you rock forever youthful skin.
Soothe sunburns
No matter what the climate outside is, the harmful rays of the sun can damage the skin. The rich antioxidants in Vitamin C serum protect your skin from photodamage, redness and other irritations caused by sun exposure.
Reduce dark circles
Dark circles are one of the most common and dreaded skincare issues and this serum can help you out of it. Vitamin C serums can help smooth out fine lines by plumping and hydrating the under-eye area.
Helps fade hyperpigmentation
Overproduction of melanin in certain spots of your skin causes hyperpigmentation. It can also happen in areas where acne has healed. Vitamin C inhibits melanin synthesis and helps fade hyperpigmentation, winning you an even-tone clear skin.
Also Read: Kriti Sanon to Shradhha Kapoor: 5 Celeb approved ways to give winter a spiffy spin with puffer jackets