5 Makeup hacks for all the makeup lovers and the aspiring makeup artists to make your life better

Getting your makeup right is also a form of art that is quite understated. If you are an aspiring makeup artist or simply a makeup lover, you have landed yourself at the right place. You don’t have to spend hours in front of a mirror to get your makeup perfect. Here we have a few makeup tricks that you can use to make your life much easier.

Hack 1: Use white liner as an eyeshadow base

Not only will using the white eyeliner as a primer, make your eyeshadow look more vibrant but it will also create an even base so that your eyeshadow lasts longer. Simply take your white eyeliner and colour your eyelids, using your ring finger. Then smudge this out lightly and proceed to apply your eyeshadow like you normally would.

Hack 2: Dust baby powder on your lashes before applying mascara

Tap some baby powder into a jar or even into the palm of your hand, then dip a Q-tip into the white dust. Dredge both the tops and bottoms of lashes with the baby powder, making sure that your entire fringe is coated with a light layer. Apply mascara on top of this from roots to tips. Your lashes will look thicker, fuller, longer and blacker.

Hack 3: Mix liquid highlighter with foundation

Mix a tiny bit of liquid highlighter with your liquid foundation. Apply it with a makeup blender, using quick dabbing and rolling motions. This will help blend the product evenly for a seamless finish. It will give you a subtle yet radiant looking glow.

Hack 4: Fill your brows with mascara

Use a lash mascara in place of a brow gel to create a fuller more dramatic effect. Mascara has a stronger hold compared to a gel. Apply mascara on your eyebrows and then use a spoolie to brush through the brows for the fluffy, brushed-up look that has maximum definition.

Hack 5: Dip a Q-tip into micellar water to remove excessive makeup

We all suffer from the horrors of smudging makeup. Especially when you are trying to perfect a winged liner or applying mascara. You can undo all your wrongs by simply dipping a Q-tip into micellar water and removing the smudge. You can also use this Q-tip to remove your kajal at the end of the day and avoid waking up with panda eyes.

