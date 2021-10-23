5 Makeup Tricks every girl should know to make her lipstick last longer

Ladies, I can definitely feel your deep-seated agony and frustration when it comes to your continuous attempts to make your lipstick sit longer. When you go to a party or something and suddenly come across a mirror without the crucial element of your makeup, that got to hurt right? Or if you got a date and your lipstick gets all smudged over, nothing can get more embarrassing than that. So if you are drinking or eating, we have got some tricks up our sleeves to make your lipstick last longer.

Applying it over and over again can be an eternal pain. These simple tips will help you to make it long-lasting, smudge-proof and flawless. Read on to know them.

Exfoliate and Moisturise

The first step before the application of lipstick is to gently exfoliate the lips. Because when the surface is smooth, it will stick to it quickly as opposed to a dry and rough surface. First, scrub your lips and then apply a moisturising lip balm that will prevent them from drying out.

Lip Primer/ Foundation

Use a lip primer or a foundation that could really bring out the colour of your lips. The primer will also keep your lips hydrated for a longer time. Foundation makes the lipstick last longer. Dab a little bit of it with a dampened sponge.

Lip Liner

Lining your lips is a crucial part of your lip makeup. Pick out a liner of the same colour as that of the lipstick and fill in your lips after drawing the edges first.

Lipstick

Now enters the hero. Apply your favourite lip shade to both your lips but make sure to choose a long-lasting and waterproof one. Then blot it with a cotton tissue and apply a second layer.

Setting powder

The final step to this routine is to apply some setting powder with your blush brush for longevity. This will give your lips a smoother finish.

Pro Tip: Don't forget to use concealer on the sides of your lips to hide the darker spots of the mouth. This will also make your lips shine.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Avocado Oil and its surprising benefits for your dry skin and damaged hair