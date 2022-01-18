5 mistakes to undo pre and post session with your face sheet masks

A good skincare game is always in. Every season expects your skin to adapt to its commands but what stays permanent is the need to keep your skin hydrated. This is when you swap and invest in products that work the best. Most of us turn to a sheet mask for a quick splash of hydration. It also makes us want to love the concept of bonus a little too much cause it lends a glow as well. A few of us don't even wait for the weekend to slap on a mask, we just wear it on our face and run a jade roller for maximum care.

Are you this person? Slathering on a sheet mask is tempting and I totally vouch for it. Whether you're a newbie or a pro, you need to practice good hygiene if you want your products to do you good. So, are you wearing your mask right and taking care that you don't swear by unkempt steps? Don't make mistakes that may or may not seem that obvious. Read up these tips up and get going with a relaxing mask session.

1) Leaving your face greasy and unwashed

Do you want the sheet mask's serum to find its route to stay glued to the deepest layer of your skin that's filled with grime? This is a big no. Cleanse your skin to unclog the pores with a gentle face wash and stick the face sheet mask. This will prep your skin to soak in the formula better.

2) Picking the wrong mask

The packaging of a sheet mask is meant to sell. But, would your skin buy it? Look for ingredients that can help your skin rather than the agents that may cause skin irritation.

3) Keeping the mask on beyond the said time

Read the cover and take note of the time before you lace your face with the sheet mask. Do not let it sit for hours and if you do so, you may see the benefits being reversed. The hydration that may have lent to your skin will soon be taken back if your sheet mask begins to dry up.

4) Giving a cleanse post masking up

Have you discarded your mask? Now, don't walk straight to the washroom to clean your skin and pat dry. Let the ingredients do what it intends to do so it can help improve your skin. Immediate cleansing can prove your masking session to be a futile exercise.

5) Forgetting you have a skincare routine to follow

A sheet mask by no means can complete your everyday skincare regimen. It doesn't replace or act as a substitute to any product rather delivers extended help. You need to apply essentials like a moisturiser, sunscreen, and eye cream.

Have you made these mistakes? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ditch hair dryers and say yes to oil massages suggests EXPERTS to beat winter dry hair woes