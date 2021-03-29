5 Most COMMON mistakes made with conditioner that make your hair greasy instead of glossy

A mandatory ingredient for your hair, applying too much or too little conditioner isn't the only mistake you could be making. Here are some more common mistakes you could be making with your conditioner.

When it comes to hairstyling, for some reason we can never perfect our hair the way salons do. The trick to it is conditioner - the right amount left on for the right time. Many times we skip the conditioner when we're short on time. Apart from skipping out on conditioner altogether, here are some more common conditioner mistakes we make that cause our hair to turn greasy instead of glossy.

Applying conditioner to your roots

Applying conditioner on the roots of your hair does more damage than good as the roots already have enough oil content thanks to the sebum produced by the scalp. For best results, apply the conditioner from the mid-lengths of your hair to the tips, aka the driest parts.

Using the wrong conditioner for your hair type

Those with fine hair should stay away from deep conditioners as they can weigh the hair down causing it to become limp. Instead, opt for a lightweight conditioner to do the trick. As for those with thick and voluminous hair, deep conditioning is recommended once every week for best hair health.

Shampooing your hair first

While we've all been brought up with the idea that shampoo goes first followed by conditioner, experts recommend that your hair first be conditioned and let stay for a couple of minutes before rinsing off and then applying a shampoo. This gives the hair a bounce and a new level of volume.

Letting your conditioner sit for too long

The conditioner needs to be on your hair for a maximum of 3 minutes to get the best result. Letting the conditioner stay in your hair for too long can cause the hair to become limp, oily and weigh it down.

Using too much conditioner

Too much conditioner on your hair, like leaving it on for too long, can also weigh your hair down. You need to use a coin-sized amount of conditioner on normal to fine hair. IF you have very thick and frizzy hair you can use a tad bit more.

Credits :pexels

