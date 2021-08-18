5 Most purifying and refreshing face masks that you must try at least once

With the increased humidity in the weather, your skin may appear to be stickier, dull and sallow. No matter what your skin type is, stepping out in the humid weather also means that the chances of dirt and grime clogging your pores and sticking to your face are higher, adding to the aforementioned skin concerns. Here, we have 5 different types of face masks that will help you deal with different skin conditions and bless you with a bright and glowing complexion.

Salicylic Acid Face Mask

Using a clay mask is an essential in every season as it gently hydrates the skin and gives it a radiant glow. This clay mask is enriched with activated charcoal, kaolin clay, and 2 percent salicylic acid that prevents any chance for pore-clogging by clearing pores of excess oil and bacteria that may lead to acne inflammation, post-acne pigmentation, and scars. It also resurfaces new healthy skin that is blemish-free and more polished.

Price: Rs.448

Buy Now

Vitamin C Mask

This vitamin C serum induced pink clay face pack works to give you a radiant, dewy-looking complexion. It contains only natural ingredients like Kakadu Plum and Acerola Cherry that boosts vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid that hydrates and plumps skin, and pink clay that removes pigmentation to bring back clear skin. It removes toxins and infuses skin with vitamin C to revive your skin's shiny lustre.

Price: Rs.718

Buy Now

Ubtan Face Mask

Enriched with saffron this face mask has skin enhancing properties. It naturally removes tan from the upper layer of skin and gives you a fairer, spot free look. Free radicals present in turmeric also aid in lightened skin tone. The cucumber gives your skin a bright and rejuvenated look. In combination with papaya extract, these ingredients reverse the effects of sunburn and tanning. Powerful ingredients such as Apricot oil and Mulberry extract helps in reducing visible signs of ageing. Ingredients such as kokum butter and olive oil extract are known to provide the moisturising needed for your skin and keep it soft and supple.

Price: Rs.448

Buy Now

Turmeric Face Mask

Revive your tired skin, fade acne scars and remove dullness with this turmeric face mask. It is a toning and refining mask that gets rid of dead skin layers. This skin-brightening, anti-blemish face mask is formulated with turmeric, kaolin clay, sweet almond oil, shea butter and hyaluronic acid. It helps to keep excess sebum production in check. It aids in restoring skin's natural moisture levels that improve skin elasticity and suppleness. Kaolin clay helps to draw out impurities and remove dead skin cells. It helps to tone and firm skin, and even out patchy complexion.

Price: Rs.429

Buy Now

Charcoal Face Mask

A deep detox enrichment for your face, this charcoal clay mask fights skin enemies to revive clear skin. Formulated with activated charcoal, this face pack pulls out dirt and toxins from the face while also working as a potent pore cleaner to remove acne, blackheads and whiteheads. It also consists of eucalyptus oil which reduces skin inflammation and irritation, and sage oil that tightens pores while bentonite and kaolin clay prevents breakouts. This face mask cleans and clears congested skin.

Price: Rs.562

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion