5 Must have beauty products in every girl’s makeup kit

Here are 5 beauty products that are enough to get ready for a last-minute glam look anywhere, anytime.

Doing makeup is as simple as it is said. There is a reason why we take fifteen to twenty minutes to get ready. But sometimes, like those dreaded last-minute zoom meetings, urgent client calls and date nights, we require multiple hands on you to get ready in minutes. Maybe all it takes is simple lipstick, eye makeup and a glowy base to set things nice. Here are 5 beauty products that you need to carry around in your make-up kit everywhere for any sudden change of plans that requires you to show up like a diva!

Sunscreen Spray

Sunscreens are important. They have the pro-ageing properties that we can't let go off but most times it creates creamy patches on the skin if not applied evenly. So switch to this sunscreen spray that is water-resistant and comes with broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection and anti-ageing benefits.

Eye Pencil

Beauty is all in the eyes. Add some dimension, definition and intensity to your eyes with this refillable, skip-free, deeply pigmented eye pencil and see how the magic works!

Matte Lipstick

Matte lipsticks are the best. You can respectfully disagree but matte finishing gives an edgy sophistication to the lips and can never go overbroad. Always prep your lips with a primer before applying colour to get a better result.

Self Tanning Milky-Lotion

This self-tanning lotion is what gives that creamy glow up. It creates an even, golden, natural-looking tan on your face and body.

Wooden Hair Brush

Carry a hairbrush with you always because it’s gonna come in use in many ways. Did you know combing your hair while you are very stressed can improve blood circulation on your scalp and thereby reduce stress? This wooden paddle brush with extended bristles and a lightweight design to help detangle and reduce hair stress.

What all products do you carry in your makeup kit always? Tell us in the comments below.

