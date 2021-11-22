5 Natural body butters that will help you effectively combat dry skin this winter

The changing season expects a few alterations in our lives. Winter comes with holiday season and cozy vibes, but what comes along with it is dry skin. Why wait till the damage is done, let’s prevent our skin from drying with these body butters. Body butters are thicker than a lotion and are crafted to give you a dewy glow and a non greasy finish.

Body Cupid Wild Strawberry Body Butter

This body butter gives your dry skin deep moisturisation and intensive dryness protection benefits. Its luxurious formulation is a blend of strawberry seed oil, shea and cocoa butters, macadamia oil, vitamin E and many more healthy active ingredients. Healing, hydrating, calming and antioxidant-rich, it melts on massaging and gets absorbed into the skin leaving it feeling supple and soft. Regular use helps keep the skin looking youthful and smooth.

Price: Rs.299

WOW Skin Science Himalayan Rose Body Butter

Nourish and revive your dry, aging skin with this rose body butter. The creamy formulation is infused with rose water, rose essential oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil and aloe vera extract, to give your complexion a radiance boost. It helps to moisturise dry, dull skin keeping it soft and supple through the day. The exotic floral scent of body butter leaves your skin smelling fragrant. It helps to repair skin's natural lipid barrier and keeps the skin moisturised and protected. This skin softening, creamy body butter spreads easily and gets absorbed into the skin.

Price: Rs.299

mCaffeine Naked & Rich Choco Body Butter

Infused with super nourishing cocoa butter, it deeply moisturises, reduces stretch marks and heals dry skin. It is lightweight and gets absorbed easily to make your skin soft and smooth. It exudes the aroma of pure chocolate crafted to delight your senses. Caffeine present in the body butter tones the skin, leaving it smoother and more vibrant. It is loaded with skin-nurturing ingredients such as caramel and argan oil. Caramel improves skin texture and makes it soft and supple, while argan Oil hydrates and adds a healthy glow to the skin.

Price: Rs.575

Plum BodyLovin’ Vanilla Vibes Body Butter

Who doesn’t love vanilla? I mean it has the most refreshing and calming fragrance. Vanilla, shea butter, Brazil nut oil, sunflower oil and a drool worthy gel-cream texture unite to provide you with the ultimate winter hydration! With warm, mouth-watering and sweet notes of vanilla, this body butter is lightweight, non-greasy and instantly cooling. It will remind you of your favourite dessert that you just cannot skip!

Price: Rs.420

Mamaearth Ubtan Body Butter

This body butter provides hydration and nourishment while making your skin feel good throughout the day. The natural and healthy ingredients penetrate deeply into skin cells. Nourishing oils present in the body butter help in improving skin elasticity. This delays premature aging and makes the skin soft and supple. The natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of honey and turmeric work in synergies to hydrate and impart a radiant glow to the skin. As a result, skin feels soft, deeply nourished and visibly bright.

Price: Rs.520

