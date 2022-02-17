5 NATURAL ingredients that help tighten the skin and prevent it from sagging are available in your kitchen

One of the sadder parts of growing old is watching signs of ageing catch up with your skin. From fine lines to pigmentation and spots, there are some things that you just can't avoid. But what you can do is slow down the process!

While expensive store-bought serums, moisturisers and more claim to do the trick, nothing works better than natural ingredients. They are inexpensive and even available at an arms distance in your kitchen! Here are the top 5 natural ingredients that help in tightening the skin and slowing down the process of wrinkling.

Honey

Not only does this sweet syrup have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, it also boosts hydration and helps fight off free radicals making the skin look years younger. It also delays sagging and helps the skin remain taught and firm.

Olive Oil

One of the best things you can do for your skin is apply olive oil to it. It replenishes the skin with lost moisture, leaving it hydrated and plump and is even rich in VItamin E, which is an excellent skin-tightening ingredient. Olive oil also helps get rid of dark spots and pigmentation from the skin.

Curd/Yogurt

With a high concentration of lactic acid, the application of curd helps minimise the appearance of pores on the skin. This results in brighter, glossier and tighter skin naturally.

Coffee

With a high content of antioxidants, coffee is often used as a scrub on the skin. It helps in exfoliating the skin, getting rid of the top layer of dead skin, gunk from pores and also massages the skin which aids in blood circulation, therefore tightening the skin.

Aloe Vera

The gel obtained from Aloe Vera plants is one of the best things for your skin. Malic acid obtained from this natural ingredient helps in improving the elasticity of the skin, making it tighter and delaying the signs of ageing.

