5 NATURAL ingredients from your kitchen that will turn your hair from frizzy to fabulous this summer

One of the major concerns that come with dryness of the hair is frizziness. The hair tends to frizz up when it lacks moisture and the hair tries to absorb moisture from the air, making it buffy and frizzy. Some of the most common causes of frizzy hair include repeated use of styling tools, hair gels, products containing alcohol and shampoos that are alkaline.

While some of these we can't do without, there are simple yet effective ingredients in the kitchen that can help tame the locks when need be that boost moisture and protein, giving the hair a glossy finish.

5 Ingredients that will turn hair from frizzy to fabulous:

Cocoa or shea butter

Not just for the body, shea butter is also an excellent ingredient for the hair that conditions and nourishes the strands well. Since both these kinds of butter are rich in fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E they help tame frizz and leave the hair well hydrated. Shea and cocoa butter help in softening the strands and act as deep conditioners.

Avocado Oil

Not just a healthy ingredient to consume, Avocado oil also goes deep within and conditions the driest strands of hair, breathing life back into them. Extremely rich in fatty acids, this oil boosts hydration and is a magical ingredient for hair. If not for oil, you can also churn avocados and mash them into a paste and apply it as a mask to your hair.

Honey

Like it is known to be an excellent ingredient for skin, raw organic honey is a go-to ingredient that helps smoothen hair and give it a glossy finish. It is a common product in many hair care products and also helps in coating the hair with a thin film that helps keep the hair hydrated.

Mayonnaise

Mayo isn't the perfect ingredient just for sandwiches. A popular hair mask, mayonnaise contains everything that is good for the hair, from olive oil to eggs, to vinegar. Apply it to your hair for just 20 minutes and post washing off, witness glossy, frizz-free, and hair that is manageable.

Argan Oil

Another popular ingredient in many hair products today, Argan OIl is rich in moisturising agents and Vitamin E that when applied to the hair reduces frizz and makes hair smooth. It also protects the hair from damage caused by the sun, leaving it hydrated and feeling soft and smooth.

Additionally, to keep your hair from getting frizzy, here are some pointers.

Wash your hair with cool or lukewarm water. Hot water tends to increase frizz as the hair gets dehydrated.

Wear a hat or scarf to protect your hair from humidity and damage caused by the sun.

Don't shampoo your hair unless absolutely necessary. Over shampooing can strip the scalp of its natural oils leaving hair limp, dull and frizzy.

Sleep on a clean silk pillowcase.

Opt for silk scrunchies over regular plastic ones.

