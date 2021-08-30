5 natural remedies to help you get rid of your dark circles easily and change your life

Yes, dark circles are stubborn. They do not go away easily. All they contribute to your beautiful face is to leave you looking like a panda. And don't you just hate the fact that you have to hide them (and the bags that come with them) with an enormous amount of makeup and lots and lots of concealers. And well, the pandemic along with the ensuing lockdown made it worse by messing with our sleep schedules.

Dark circles are caused due to a variety of reasons. The skin around our eyes is extremely thin and delicate which is why the changes that our body goes through begin to show right here. Ageing might be a common factor. Fatigue, lack of sleep, straining our eyes from increased screen time are also common causes of it. Some are also likely to get dark circles due to genetics. But that doesn't entirely mean it isn't curable. Scroll below to know the remedies.

Cold Compress

Applying a cold compress twice a day can reduce dark circles. Or if you haven't got the time to apply it once. Hold the compress for 10 minutes. That's it. The safest and quickest way of not looking like a panda.

Cucumber

Remember those aunties in the salon lying in the chairs with cucumber slices on their eyes? Well, they were wise. Cucumbers have skin-lightening and cooling properties. It has astringent to help lighten up our under eyes. Cut the cucumber into slices and refrigerate for up to 30 minutes. Cleanse your eyes, lie down and place the slices over your eyes. Keep it for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with water.

Tea Bags

Teabags are a great way to eliminate those dark circles without any side effects. The antioxidants in tea bags help fight fine lines, dark circles and puffy eyes. It can improve blood circulation also. Just take two used tea bags and chill them for about 15 minutes. Take it out and place them on your eyelids and dark circles for 10 minutes. Use it daily to see the difference.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is rich in anti-pigmentation properties and Vitamin E that helps fight dark circles. And being a tropical plant, it is present in every house. Take an aloe vera leaf and extract all the gel out of it, Take equal amounts of honey and mix it well. Now clean your eyes and apply this mixture all around them. Leave it for 15 minutes. Now wash it off. Use it daily for best results.

Tomato

Tomayto, tohmato! Yes, these red round fruits can work wonders. They have natural bleaching properties that lighten up the skin. It also has moisturising and regenerating properties. Take a tomato and grind it into a paste. Apply it over the dark circles and rinse it off after a few minutes. You can also drink tomato juice first thing in the morning. It improves the skin colour under our eyes.

Proper sleep and eating a rich nutritious diet can contribute to the fading away of dark circles. So what works for you? Share your thoughts.

