5 Natural remedies you can use for skincare when you run out of products during Coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has left us all stuck at home with limited skincare products and when we run out of them we won't have any option other than to turn to home remedies and natural ingredients.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a countrywide lockdown with only essential services available at our disposal. This is an attempt to prevent this virus from spreading further as there is no vaccine or cure found for this virus and it happens to be a highly contagious virus with an incubation period of up to 2 weeks. This makes it very difficult to find out if one is infected and 14 days is a very long time to come in contact with others and infect them while being unaware.

Due to this global pandemic, we're all trapped at home and with all stores and malls being shut we have very limited access to things. Skincare products are not really considered essential during this major health crisis. This is why chances are that you may run out of products in this duration and may not find your choice of brands and products due to the chaos in the country and this is why we're left to turn to home remedies to keep up our skincare regime once we run out of products.

Here are some natural ingredients that you can use to replace your skincare products.

1. If you run out of makeup remover or micellar water, you can use some natural oil like baby oil, coconut oil or olive oil to remove your makeup. You can also use petroleum jelly to remove your makeup if you don't have oily skin.

2. If you run out of face wash you can start using a mild soap or raw milk to cleanse your skin and also remember to moisturise properly if you are using a soap.

3. Mix one spoon of sugar with one spoon of honey and use it as a scrub to exfoliate your skin if you run out of your regular exfoliator. You can also use one spoon of coffee powder mixed with one spoon of honey as a scrub.

4. You can use rose water as a natural toner or make one at home by boiling neem leaves in water and using that or mixing one part of aloe vera juice with one part of water.

5. You can use some ghee or shea butter or fresh cream or malai to moisturise your face daily if you run out of your moisturiser. You can also use some aloe vera gel mixed with a carrier oil to moisturise your skin.

